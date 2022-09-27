Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 28 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Brenner Fantasy

Round 28 of MLS Fantasy starts on Tuesday with Seattle Sounders vs. FC Cincinnati (10pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) kicking the action off.

They are the only teams that play twice this round, although there are still multiple players wrapping up international duty. Be sure to monitor starting lineups as players trickle back in throughout the week to give your side the best shot to pile up points. With just two rounds to go, let’s get right back into it and look at the top plays and values at each position.

Teams on a DGW: CIN, SEA

Start playing today!

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 28 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Stefan Frei and Roman Celentano are the only goalkeepers who could play twice in Round 28. Both goalkeepers come with good upside considering what’s at stake as Seattle and Cincinnati fight for their playoff lives. Given the attacking firepower FC Cincinnati boasts, Frei gets a slight nod here since we’ll likely burn all three FC Cincinnati roster spots with field players.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. CIN, at SKC
$7.4
2. Roman Celentano
CIN
at SEA, vs. CHI
$6.7
3. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. HOU
$8.9
4. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. ORL
$9.1
5. Andre Blake
PHI
at CLT
$11.3
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sebastian Breza
MTL
vs. DC
$5.8
2. JT Marcinkowski
SJ
vs. MIN
$5.7
3. John Pulskamp
SKC
vs. SEA
$6.1

Defenders

Yeimar is the safest defensive option to take from Seattle with several key starters yet to return from international duty. Nouhou, Alex Roldan, and Xavier Arreaga will each miss at least the front end of the DGW. Yeimar is averaging eight fantasy points per round over the last three rounds, and with the Sounders desperate for results he’s in prime position to top double digit points in Round 28.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
SEA
vs. CIN, at SKC
$9.2
2. Matt Miazga
CIN
at SEA, vs. CHI
$8.7
3. Alvas Powell
CIN
at SEA, vs. CHI
$6.6
4. Kai Wagner
PHI
at CLT
$14.4
5. Julian Gressel
VAN
vs. ATX
$7.7
6. Joel Waterman
MTL
vs. DC
$10.5
7. Shaq Moore
NSH
vs. HOU
$7.6
8. Nick Hagglund
CIN
at SEA, vs. CHI
$6.4
9. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at NE
$11.3
10. Julian Araujo
LA
vs. RSL
$8.4
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jackson Ragen
SEA
vs. CIN, at SKC
$4.0
2. Jimmy Medranda
SEA
vs. CIN, at SKC
$4.0
3. Ian Murphy
CIN
at SEA, vs. CHI
$4.0

Midfielders

With Nicolas Lodeiro suspended for the first match of Seattle’s DGW, Luciano Acosta pops off as arguably the most attractive option in Round 28. Prior to being kept in check in FC Cincinnati’s last match at Real Salt Lake, Acosta reeled off two goals and four assists across the previous three games. Lucho should continue to shine with FC Cincinnati turning it on down the stretch.

*Nicolas Lodeiro is suspended for Seattle’s first match of the DGW and will be eligible to return for the second match at Sporting KC.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at SEA, vs. CHI
$13.8
2. Albert Rusnak
SEA
vs. CIN, at SKC
$9.0
3. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. HOU
$17.5
4. Carles Gil
NE
vs. ATL
$12.6
5. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. ATX
$10.6
6. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at SJ
$13.4
7. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. DC
$9.5
8. Alvaro Barreal
CIN
at SEA, vs. CHI
$10.1
9. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. RSL
$10.7
10. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at VAN
$13.1
11. Nicolas Lodeiro*
SEA
vs. CIN, at SKC
$12.4
12. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
at CLT
$14.0
13. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. ORL
$10.8
14. Alejandro Pozuelo
MIA
at TOR
$12.2
15. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
at CIN
$11.4
16. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
at CLB
$10.8
17. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. MIN
$10.6
18. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. ORL
$9.7
19. Erik Thommy
SKC
vs. SEA
$9.8
20. Gaston Brugman
LA
vs. RSL
$7.4
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Josh Atencio
SEA
vs. CIN, at SKC
$4.0
2. Leo Chu
SEA
vs. CIN, at SKC
$4.0
3. Kelyn Rowe
SEA
vs. CIN, at SKC
$4.0

Forwards

Brenner has been electric in his last two outings, bagging five goals and adding an assist to help keep FC Cincinnati above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference standings. Look for both Brenner and strike partner Brandon Vazquez to continue to pummel the goal with shots as FC Cincinnati go in search of the first ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brenner
CIN
at SEA, vs. CHI
$9.9
2. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
at SEA, vs. CHI
$9.7
3. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. MIA
$12.5
4. Chicharito
LA
vs. RSL
$10.4
5. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
vs. MIA
$11.0
6. Cucho Hernandez
CLB
vs. RBNY
$10.8
7. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at POR
$9.7
8. Diego Rubio
COL
vs. DAL
$11.6
9. Romell Quioto
MTL
vs. DC
$10.9
10. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
at TOR
$10.2
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Fredy Montero
SEA
vs. CIN, at SKC
$4.9
2. Will Bruin
SEA
vs. CIN, at SKC
$4.0
3. Kei Kamara
MTL
vs. DC
$6.7
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at SEA, vs. CHI
$13.8
2. Brenner
CIN
at SEA, vs. CHI
$9.9
3. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
at SEA, vs. CHI
$9.7

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Round 28 prize!

Fantasy Soccer Advice

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 27 Positional Rankings
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 26 Positional Rankings
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 25 Positional Rankings
More News
More News
The fundamental questions the USMNT must answer before the World Cup
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

The fundamental questions the USMNT must answer before the World Cup
USMNT Player Ratings: More questions than answers arise as World Cup awaits

USMNT Player Ratings: More questions than answers arise as World Cup awaits
USMNT whimper into World Cup with scoreless draw vs. Saudi Arabia

USMNT whimper into World Cup with scoreless draw vs. Saudi Arabia
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 28 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 28 Positional Rankings
“You have to take your moments”: Canada get World Cup preview vs. Uruguay

“You have to take your moments”: Canada get World Cup preview vs. Uruguay
Canada Player Ratings: Who stood out in humbling World Cup test vs. Uruguay?

Canada Player Ratings: Who stood out in humbling World Cup test vs. Uruguay?
More News
Video
Video
Saudi Arabia vs. USA - Game Highlights
3:53

Saudi Arabia vs. USA - Game Highlights
Head Coaches Brian Schmetzer & Pat Noonan Preview Seattle vs. Cincinnati
1:06

Head Coaches Brian Schmetzer & Pat Noonan Preview Seattle vs. Cincinnati
Dwayne De Rosario on World Cup expectations for Canada, why his European transfer never happened, and the biggest goal of his career
45:34

Dwayne De Rosario on World Cup expectations for Canada, why his European transfer never happened, and the biggest goal of his career
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy | September 24, 2022
4:06

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy | September 24, 2022
More Video
MLS Unites to Vote

MLS Unites to Vote

Join Major League Soccer, Black Players for Change, and the MLS Players Association to participate in the November 8 midterm election