2022 MLS Fantasy Round 28 Positional Rankings

Round 28 of MLS Fantasy starts on Tuesday with Seattle Sounders vs. FC Cincinnati (10pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) kicking the action off.
They are the only teams that play twice this round, although there are still multiple players wrapping up international duty. Be sure to monitor starting lineups as players trickle back in throughout the week to give your side the best shot to pile up points. With just two rounds to go, let’s get right back into it and look at the top plays and values at each position.
Teams on a DGW: CIN, SEA
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 28 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Stefan Frei and Roman Celentano are the only goalkeepers who could play twice in Round 28. Both goalkeepers come with good upside considering what’s at stake as Seattle and Cincinnati fight for their playoff lives. Given the attacking firepower FC Cincinnati boasts, Frei gets a slight nod here since we’ll likely burn all three FC Cincinnati roster spots with field players.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
vs. CIN, at SKC
|
$7.4
|
2. Roman Celentano
|
CIN
|
at SEA, vs. CHI
|
$6.7
|
3. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. HOU
|
$8.9
|
4. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. ORL
|
$9.1
|
5. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
at CLT
|
$11.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Sebastian Breza
|
MTL
|
vs. DC
|
$5.8
|
2. JT Marcinkowski
|
SJ
|
vs. MIN
|
$5.7
|
3. John Pulskamp
|
SKC
|
vs. SEA
|
$6.1
Defenders
Yeimar is the safest defensive option to take from Seattle with several key starters yet to return from international duty. Nouhou, Alex Roldan, and Xavier Arreaga will each miss at least the front end of the DGW. Yeimar is averaging eight fantasy points per round over the last three rounds, and with the Sounders desperate for results he’s in prime position to top double digit points in Round 28.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
|
SEA
|
vs. CIN, at SKC
|
$9.2
|
2. Matt Miazga
|
CIN
|
at SEA, vs. CHI
|
$8.7
|
3. Alvas Powell
|
CIN
|
at SEA, vs. CHI
|
$6.6
|
4. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at CLT
|
$14.4
|
5. Julian Gressel
|
VAN
|
vs. ATX
|
$7.7
|
6. Joel Waterman
|
MTL
|
vs. DC
|
$10.5
|
7. Shaq Moore
|
NSH
|
vs. HOU
|
$7.6
|
8. Nick Hagglund
|
CIN
|
at SEA, vs. CHI
|
$6.4
|
9. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
at NE
|
$11.3
|
10. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jackson Ragen
|
SEA
|
vs. CIN, at SKC
|
$4.0
|
2. Jimmy Medranda
|
SEA
|
vs. CIN, at SKC
|
$4.0
|
3. Ian Murphy
|
CIN
|
at SEA, vs. CHI
|
$4.0
Midfielders
With Nicolas Lodeiro suspended for the first match of Seattle’s DGW, Luciano Acosta pops off as arguably the most attractive option in Round 28. Prior to being kept in check in FC Cincinnati’s last match at Real Salt Lake, Acosta reeled off two goals and four assists across the previous three games. Lucho should continue to shine with FC Cincinnati turning it on down the stretch.
*Nicolas Lodeiro is suspended for Seattle’s first match of the DGW and will be eligible to return for the second match at Sporting KC.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at SEA, vs. CHI
|
$13.8
|
2. Albert Rusnak
|
SEA
|
vs. CIN, at SKC
|
$9.0
|
3. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. HOU
|
$17.5
|
4. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. ATL
|
$12.6
|
5. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
vs. ATX
|
$10.6
|
6. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at SJ
|
$13.4
|
7. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. DC
|
$9.5
|
8. Alvaro Barreal
|
CIN
|
at SEA, vs. CHI
|
$10.1
|
9. Riqui Puig
|
LA
|
vs. RSL
|
$10.7
|
10. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at VAN
|
$13.1
|
11. Nicolas Lodeiro*
|
SEA
|
vs. CIN, at SKC
|
$12.4
|
12. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
at CLT
|
$14.0
|
13. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
vs. ORL
|
$10.8
|
14. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
MIA
|
at TOR
|
$12.2
|
15. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
at CIN
|
$11.4
|
16. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
at CLB
|
$10.8
|
17. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
vs. MIN
|
$10.6
|
18. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. ORL
|
$9.7
|
19. Erik Thommy
|
SKC
|
vs. SEA
|
$9.8
|
20. Gaston Brugman
|
LA
|
vs. RSL
|
$7.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Josh Atencio
|
SEA
|
vs. CIN, at SKC
|
$4.0
|
2. Leo Chu
|
SEA
|
vs. CIN, at SKC
|
$4.0
|
3. Kelyn Rowe
|
SEA
|
vs. CIN, at SKC
|
$4.0
Forwards
Brenner has been electric in his last two outings, bagging five goals and adding an assist to help keep FC Cincinnati above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference standings. Look for both Brenner and strike partner Brandon Vazquez to continue to pummel the goal with shots as FC Cincinnati go in search of the first ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brenner
|
CIN
|
at SEA, vs. CHI
|
$9.9
|
2. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
at SEA, vs. CHI
|
$9.7
|
3. Lorenzo Insigne
|
TOR
|
vs. MIA
|
$12.5
|
4. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. RSL
|
$10.4
|
5. Federico Bernardeschi
|
TOR
|
vs. MIA
|
$11.0
|
6. Cucho Hernandez
|
CLB
|
vs. RBNY
|
$10.8
|
7. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at POR
|
$9.7
|
8. Diego Rubio
|
COL
|
vs. DAL
|
$11.6
|
9. Romell Quioto
|
MTL
|
vs. DC
|
$10.9
|
10. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at TOR
|
$10.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Fredy Montero
|
SEA
|
vs. CIN, at SKC
|
$4.9
|
2. Will Bruin
|
SEA
|
vs. CIN, at SKC
|
$4.0
|
3. Kei Kamara
|
MTL
|
vs. DC
|
$6.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at SEA, vs. CHI
|
$13.8
|
2. Brenner
|
CIN
|
at SEA, vs. CHI
|
$9.9
|
3. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
at SEA, vs. CHI
|
$9.7