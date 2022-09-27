The fundamental questions the USMNT must answer before the World Cup

The US men’s national team , in their final friendly before November’s World Cup in Qatar, posted a scoreless draw in Spain against what amounted to the Saudi Arabian B team. It was not great, and I’m not sure it warrants super granular analysis.

Playing “not as poor as the Japan game” is, at least, some kind of step forward from last Friday’s 2-0 loss . Even so, I don’t think that anyone’s going to come out of this camp with an overabundance of confidence.

“It’s a difficult one to truly analyze,” FOX color commentator Stu Holden said near the end of the broadcast. “From a competitive standpoint there wasn’t a real intensity to the game. From a United States perspective I think it was poor – not as poor as the Japan game.”

What they’ll come away with instead is a bunch of questions. So again, rather than get into a granular, nitty-gritty breakdown of the game itself, I’m just going to tick off these questions that I think Gregg Berhalter needs to answer before a ball is kicked in anger in the Group B opener, Nov. 21 against Wales.

McKennie played probably his worst game in a US shirt against Japan. He was better against the Saudis – Berhalter had pushed him up into more of an attacking role, and his early off-ball runs created depth that the US never quite managed to put to good use – but still not super influential.

The point I made after the Japan game is that multiple Juventus managers have adjusted their formations and tactics to move McKennie further upfield, out of a ball-progression role and into more of a third-man runner role. The sort of slop that McKennie showed against Japan is the big, negative reason why, while the sort of havoc he almost caused against the Saudis is the big, positive reason.

Here, though, is the thing: we’ve seen a third version of McKennie, one who causes all kinds of hell in the final third (both from open play and from restarts), and who is actually ball-secure and dynamic in possession. In fact, we’ve seen that particular version of McKennie in the very biggest games of Berhalter’s tenure: the Nations’ League final, and the home World Cup qualifying win against Mexico, which I think was the best game he’s ever played for club or country.

McKennie has also had a habit of playing his best games for Juve on the biggest stage. It is not ideal that he’s 24 years old and needs to be dragged to an adequate level of intensity, rather than being the type of leader who naturally has a high level and brings everyone else with him, but it is what it is.

Obviously there are no bigger games than the World Cup. I think the version of McKennie that is so dynamic that, well, Juventus bought him, is the version that the US will see on the field. And I think that version of McKennie will inject the US with the type of pace, competitiveness and dynamism that was lacking during these friendlies.