Who will win? 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi tracker

Hany Mukhtar

The 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race is in its stretch drive, with a winner set to be crowned on Decision Day (Oct. 9).

Here’s how the final push is taking shape, and it’s looking like a two-horse race between two presumed frontrunners for the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award too.

A quick reminder: Assists is the main tiebreaker, a factor that handed NYCFC’s Taty Castellanos the Golden Boot in 2021 over D.C. United’s Ola Kamara.

Top 5 candidates

Hany Mukhtar
Midfielder · Nashville SC
  • Production: 23g, 11a
  • Remaining games: Oct. 2 vs. HOU, Oct. 9 at LAFC

Mukhtar has directly contributed to 68% of Nashville SC’s goals as they chase a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since joining the league. Heading into the September international break, Mukhtar had scored seven goals in their last four games.

Sebastián Driussi
Midfielder · Austin FC
  • Production: 21g, 7a
  • Remaining games: Oct. 1 at VAN, Oct. 9 vs. COL

Driussi is hoping to vault back ahead of Mukhtar, having scored just one goal in Austin’s last four games before the September international break. Before then, the Argentine playmaker was scoring at nearly a goal-per-game pace across the summer.

Dániel Gazdag
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union
  • Production: 19g, 9a
  • Remaining games: Oct. 1 at CLT, Oct. 9 vs. TOR

Gazdag scored in all but two of Philadelphia’s last 12 games at one point this summer, a driving force alongside two Designated Player strikers in Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza. The Hungarian international has thrived in his No. 10 role, fueling a Supporters’ Shield contender whose +46 goal differential could increase to set a new record (previous high was +48 by LAFC in 2019).

Jesús Ferreira
Forward · FC Dallas
  • Production: 18g, 5a
  • Remaining games: Oct. 1 at COL, Oct. 9 vs. SKC

It’s been a career year for Ferreira, who placed first on this year’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list and is on track to reach the 2022 World Cup with the US men’s national team. Ferreira’s 18 goals equal the total he reached over the previous five seasons combined, reaffirming the Young Designated Player deal the homegrown forward received in the offseason.

Javier Hernández Balcázar
Forward · LA Galaxy
  • Production: 17g, 2a
  • Remaining games: Oct. 1 vs. RSL, Oct. 9 at HOU

Chicharito has reached back-to-back 17-goal seasons for the Galaxy, who are on the verge of a postseason return after missing out during Mexico’s all-time leading scorer’s first two seasons in California. With three missed penalty kicks this season, Chicharito could be even higher in the Golden Boot hunt with more efficiency from the spot.

Also in the hunt

With only two or three games left, the gap may be too large for the below players to seriously challenge for the Golden Boot. We're keeping an eye on their contributions nonetheless.

Cristian Arango
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club
  • Production: 16g, 5a
  • Remaining games: Oct. 2 at POR, Oct. 9 vs. NSH

Arango, the 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year, is the leading goalscorer on an LAFC team featuring stars like Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale up top. The once-capped Colombian international has scored 25% of the Black & Gold’s goals as they seek a second Supporters’ Shield title in four years.

Brandon Vázquez
Forward · FC Cincinnati
  • Production: 16g, 5a
  • Remaining games: Sept. 27 at SEA, Oct. 1 vs. CHI, Oct. 9 at DC

Of those still in the Golden Boot hunt, relatively speaking, Vazquez is the only player with three remaining games. He’s enjoyed a breakout year as Cincy near a first-ever playoff appearance during their fourth MLS season, joined by strike partner Brenner and attacking midfielder Luciano Acosta as spearheads for a high-octane offense.

Jeremy Ebobisse
Forward · San Jose Earthquakes
  • Production: 16g, 2a
  • Remaining games: Oct. 1 vs. MIN, Oct. 9 at SEA

Ebobisse’s most-productive MLS season has perhaps flown under the radar, as the Earthquakes were one of the first teams eliminated from postseason contention. He’s been a smash success in San Jose since arriving from Portland midway through the 2021 campaign.

