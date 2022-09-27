“You have to take your moments”: Canada get World Cup preview vs. Uruguay

The Canadian men’s national team learned some hard lessons on Tuesday as they succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Uruguay in an international friendly played in Slovakia's capital city.

With no more games until Nov. 17 when they play Japan in a pre-World Cup tuneup, this September window should leave head coach John Herdman with plenty to ponder heading into Qatar in about 50 days time.

Here are three things we learned in Canada’s defeat.

It might’ve been a friendly, but this was like a cup final for Canada, who had gone more than eight years without facing Conmebol opposition and almost two years’ worth of Concacaf-only matchups.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Valverde are two of the best midfielders Canada have battled. Darwin Núñez and Luis Suárez are two of the world’s most lethal finishers, even if the latter isn’t in his prime years. The garra charrua – Uruguay’s trademarked tenacity and fighting spirit – was supposed to match up well with Canada’s intensity.

Boy, did it ever.

A wonderful free kick from Nicolás de la Cruz early in the match was followed exquisitely by a Núñez finish on 33 minutes, which was enough for Uruguay to wrap up the victory.

“I think when you have that much opportunity, you gotta take it,” Herdman lamented after the game. “You see the level of clinical [finishing]. Uruguay were taking their moments and we wanted that extra pass, extra touch."