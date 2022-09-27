USMNT Player Ratings: More questions than answers arise as World Cup awaits

By Ben Wright @benwright

0927_USMNT_Player_Ratings

The US men's national team played to a lackluster 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain, closing their 2022 World Cup preparation with more questions than answers.

Here’s how the squad performed with a Group B opener vs. Wales now awaiting on Nov. 21.

4.5
NE_Matt_Turner_HEA
Matt Turner
Goalkeeper · USA

The former New England Revolution goalkeeper turned over possession really sloppily early in the second half, but otherwise was solid. Turner wasn't called into action often, but was reliable when he needed to be.

4.0
Sergino-Dest
Sergiño Dest
Defender · USA

Playing inverted on the left, Dest looked bright early on. He combined well with McKennie and Pulisic at the start of the match, but like both of them, his impact faded after the break.

4.0
RBNY_Aaron_Long_HEA
Aaron Long
Defender · USA

Long was typically solid in the air, winning several headers, although he was never really challenged by Saudi Arabia's attack. The New York Red Bulls center back did have one poor giveaway in the first half, but it was a fairly innocuous outing.

5.5
NSH_Zimmerman_Walker_HEA
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · USA

Zimmerman was composed defensively, and a lot of the best USMNT moves came from him being more ambitious with his passing. The Nashville SC stalwart was able to threaten Saudi Arabia with direct passing, and his improvement was one of the few encouraging signs.

4.5
MIA_DeAndre_Yedlin_HEA
DeAndre Yedlin
Defender · USA

The Inter Miami CF right back got up and down well in his 59-minute shift. He was always an outlet in possession, but struggled to find the right final ball. Yedlin took two rough challenges before coming off.

4.0
LAFC_Kellyn_Acosta_HEA
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · USA

Acosta cleaned up a couple of messes in defense and was in the right place to win back possession more often than not, but wasn't able to break the game open with his passing.

5.0
Tyler-Adams
Tyler Adams
Midfielder · USA

Tyler Adams did what Tyler Adams does. He covered ground, recycled possession, and was a vocal leader. He really struggled to break down Saudi Arabia's low block, instead opting to circulate the ball wide, when often a more ambitious pass would have been rewarded.

4.0
weston
Weston McKennie
Midfielder · USA

McKennie played in front of Adams and Acosta in a somewhat free role. The Juventus man was lively in the first half, popping up all over the field and combining well on the left side, but his influence waned after the break. He got on the ball a lot, which is encouraging. He just didn't do enough with it.

3.5
Pulisic-headshot.jpg
Christian Pulisic
Forward · USA

The Chelsea winger had a strong first half and faded quickly after the break. Early on, Pulisic combined well with McKennie and Dest on the left side and advanced the ball effectively on the dribble, but his second half was mostly anonymous.

2.5
Pepi, Ricardo-480.png
Ricardo Pepi
Forward · USA

Pepi touched the ball just 13 times in his 59 minutes, the lowest of any US player. Certainly the rest of the team didn't give him enough to work with in the final third, but he never really found the game. The Groningen No. 9 didn't really answer any of the questions he needed to on the field.

4.0
Gio Reyna headshot
Giovanni Reyna
Forward · USA

Reyna was taken off after 30 minutes as a precaution after he experienced muscle tightness. In his limited time, he did well to create space for himself on the dribble and picked out a couple of teasing balls over the top. He couldn't quite find the final product, but showed how important it is for this US side to have a healthy Gio Reyna on the pitch.

3.5
Gregg Berhalter
Manager

Berhalter's side once again looked devoid of energy and ideas. After the listless showing against Japan, the USMNT needed an emphatic rebound. They didn't get it. The lack of consistent chance creation was especially worrying. Berhalter badly needed to find clear answers at several positions in this camp, and it doesn't look like he did.

Substitutes

4.0
DAL_Paul_Arriola_HEA-1
Paul Arriola
Forward · USA

Arriola worked hard after replacing Gio Reyna in the 30th minute. The FC Dallas winger made a goal-saving tackle just minutes after coming into the match, but for all his effort, his final ball was disappointing.

4.0
DAL_Jesus_Ferreira_HEA
Jesús Ferreira
Forward · USA

Ferreira brought more energy into the game, and was a more consistent threat to get in behind. He connected well with his teammates in possession, but didn't offer enough as a goal threat.

5.5
Joe Scally-480.png
Joe Scally
Defender · USA

Scally replaced Yedlin with just over 30 minutes to play, and made an immediate impact. The Borussia Mönchengladbach defender consistently made well-timed runs down the right, although his teammates missed him on multiple occasions. His crossing was an improvement, though, and he made a strong case to be involved come November.

3.5
mckenzie-hi.png
Mark McKenzie
Defender · USA

The Philadelphia Union product couldn't quite build on his performance against Japan. McKenzie had a couple of poor giveaways, putting the USMNT in a bad spot.

N/A
Brenden-Aaronson
Brenden Aaronson
Midfielder · USA

The Leeds United midfielder came on for McKennie in the 76th minute, but hardly got involved.

N/A
Malik Tillman USMNT
Malik Tillman
Forward · USA

Like Aaronson, Tillman was a late substitute but never found the game.

US Men's National Team World Cup

Related Stories

The fundamental questions the USMNT must answer before the World Cup
USMNT whimper into World Cup with scoreless draw vs. Saudi Arabia
USMNT promise "different intensity” in World Cup prep vs. Saudi Arabia
More News
More News
The fundamental questions the USMNT must answer before the World Cup
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

The fundamental questions the USMNT must answer before the World Cup
USMNT Player Ratings: More questions than answers arise as World Cup awaits

USMNT Player Ratings: More questions than answers arise as World Cup awaits
USMNT whimper into World Cup with scoreless draw vs. Saudi Arabia

USMNT whimper into World Cup with scoreless draw vs. Saudi Arabia
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 28 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 28 Positional Rankings
“You have to take your moments”: Canada get World Cup preview vs. Uruguay

“You have to take your moments”: Canada get World Cup preview vs. Uruguay
Canada Player Ratings: Who stood out in humbling World Cup test vs. Uruguay?

Canada Player Ratings: Who stood out in humbling World Cup test vs. Uruguay?
More News
Video
Video
Saudi Arabia vs. USA - Game Highlights
3:53

Saudi Arabia vs. USA - Game Highlights
Head Coaches Brian Schmetzer & Pat Noonan Preview Seattle vs. Cincinnati
1:06

Head Coaches Brian Schmetzer & Pat Noonan Preview Seattle vs. Cincinnati
Dwayne De Rosario on World Cup expectations for Canada, why his European transfer never happened, and the biggest goal of his career
45:34

Dwayne De Rosario on World Cup expectations for Canada, why his European transfer never happened, and the biggest goal of his career
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy | September 24, 2022
4:06

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy | September 24, 2022
More Video
MLS Unites to Vote

MLS Unites to Vote

Join Major League Soccer, Black Players for Change, and the MLS Players Association to participate in the November 8 midterm election