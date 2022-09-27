Chicago Fire sign Federico Navarro to long-term contract extension

Chicago Fire FC have signed midfielder Federico Navarro to a new contract through the 2027 season with an option for 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Argentine will continue to occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots. Navarro originally joined the club in August 2021 from CA Talleres in his home country.

“As a player, Federico embodies the personality and grit of our city,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “He has demonstrated his talent and dedication to the club and its supporters from the very first moment he stepped onto the field in a Fire jersey. We look forward to seeing him continue to grow with us in Chicago for many years to come.”

Navarro has three goals and three assists across 40 appearances (35 starts) for the Fire since arriving in MLS. His 62 tackles won are good for second place in MLS so far during the 2022 regular season.

“I’m very grateful to everyone at the club, my teammates, the coaching staff, and especially to everyone that is with us in the day-to-day environment,” Navarro said in a release.

“Coming to Chicago has been a big step in my career and ever since I arrived, I have felt welcomed by the club, the fans and the city. I can only promise that you will always have the best of me.”