USMNT whimper into World Cup with scoreless draw vs. Saudi Arabia

It was the USMNT's second of two pre-World Cup matches during the September window, the first of which ended in a 2-0 defeat against Japan in Düsseldorf, Germany last Friday.

The US men's national team played Saudi Arabia to a 0-0 draw in their final tune-up before the 2022 World Cup , a friendly held Tuesday at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain.

The Yanks once again found clear-cut chances hard to come by, finishing the match with just two shots on target, neither of which meaningfully troubled Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie. The USMNT's best chance came in the 61st minute, when the FC Dallas duo of Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira combined to get Ferreira a decent look on goal that wound up going straight at the goalkeeper.

Former New England Revolution standout and current Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner made a pair of key saves to preserve the clean sheet, further staking his case to be the No. 1 option between the posts in Qatar.

The US were dealt a pair of injury scares during the match, first when Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna subbed out and went straight to the locker room after 30 minutes, with what was deemed a precautionary decision due to muscle tightness.