USMNT whimper into World Cup with scoreless draw vs. Saudi Arabia

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

The US men's national team played Saudi Arabia to a 0-0 draw in their final tune-up before the 2022 World Cup, a friendly held Tuesday at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain.

It was the USMNT's second of two pre-World Cup matches during the September window, the first of which ended in a 2-0 defeat against Japan in Düsseldorf, Germany last Friday.

The Yanks once again found clear-cut chances hard to come by, finishing the match with just two shots on target, neither of which meaningfully troubled Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie. The USMNT's best chance came in the 61st minute, when the FC Dallas duo of Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira combined to get Ferreira a decent look on goal that wound up going straight at the goalkeeper.

Former New England Revolution standout and current Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner made a pair of key saves to preserve the clean sheet, further staking his case to be the No. 1 option between the posts in Qatar.

The US were dealt a pair of injury scares during the match, first when Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna subbed out and went straight to the locker room after 30 minutes, with what was deemed a precautionary decision due to muscle tightness.

Inter Miami CF right back DeAndre Yedlin also exited in the second half after being on the receiving end of a crunching tackle.

Goals

  • None

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: It was at least an improved showing from the one-sided contest against Japan, but it was overall another disjointed performance in the attack from the USMNT. The health of Reyna and Yedlin will also be big storylines to monitor in the lead-up to the World Cup, especially Reyna given his lengthy history with muscle injuries during his young career. But after an uninspiring and unflattering performance, question marks and concerns are abound as confidence seems to be slipping around the program. The Group B opener against Wales on Nov. 21 is fast approaching.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The USMNT were pretty close to this one ending in another disappointing defeat had Turner not come up with this 70th-minute denial.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: In a match that had no real clear standout, Joe Scally at least provided some energy upon entering the match after Yedlin's exit. The Borussia Mönchengladbach fullback put in some hard work on defense and generated some danger from the right side.

Next Up

  • USA: Monday, November 21 vs. Wales | 2 pm ET (FOX, Telemundo, FOXsports.com, Peacock) | 2022 FIFA World Cup
  • KSA: Wednesday, October 26 vs. Albania | 1 pm ET | International friendly
US Men's National Team Saudi Arabia World Cup

