LA vs LAFC will kickoff their 2023 seasons in a match at the Rose Bowl

The 2023 MLS Regular-Season Opener between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marks the 17th meeting between the two sides across all competitions, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 7-4-5. In three matches played across all competitions against LAFC during the 2022 campaign, the Galaxy held a 2-1-0 record.

The LA Galaxy played their first-ever match at Rose Bowl Stadium in a 2-0 win over the San Jose Clash on Sept. 29, 1996. In LA’s final competitive match at Rose Bowl Stadium, the Galaxy earned a 4-0 win over the Colorado Rapids in the first leg of the Western Conference Finals on Oct. 5, 2002. In 127 combined regular-season and postseason matches played at the Rose Bowl, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 86-32-9.