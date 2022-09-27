LA vs LAFC will kickoff their 2023 seasons in a match at the Rose Bowl

The LA Galaxy and LAFC announced today that they will open their 2023 MLS regular season campaigns by playing an intercity rivalry match in a historic clash at Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Fans around the world can watch this match on Apple TV. In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single 2023 MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.
The 2023 MLS Regular-Season Opener between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marks the 17th meeting between the two sides across all competitions, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 7-4-5. In three matches played across all competitions against LAFC during the 2022 campaign, the Galaxy held a 2-1-0 record.
The LA Galaxy played their first-ever match at Rose Bowl Stadium in a 2-0 win over the San Jose Clash on Sept. 29, 1996. In LA’s final competitive match at Rose Bowl Stadium, the Galaxy earned a 4-0 win over the Colorado Rapids in the first leg of the Western Conference Finals on Oct. 5, 2002. In 127 combined regular-season and postseason matches played at the Rose Bowl, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 86-32-9.
Tickets to the LA Galaxy vs. LAFC match at Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 25 will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Fans may sign up for additional presale information at www.lagalaxy.com/rosebowl2023.
MLS will announce more 2023 matches in the upcoming months.