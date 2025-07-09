MLS joins Austin, Dallas & Houston to support Central Texas flood victims

Major League Soccer extends our heartfelt condolences to everyone impacted by the recent tragedy in Central Texas. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and the devastation caused by recent flooding events.

We are also grateful for the bravery and dedication of the first responders who are working tirelessly to protect and save lives.

To assist individuals and communities in the region, we are joining our three Texas-based clubs – Austin FC, FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC – in committing $500,000 to support life-sustaining humanitarian and disaster relief efforts.