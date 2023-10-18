Your Wednesday Kickoff: Vibe checking every potential Western Conference playoff team

It’s a massive, massive game for Charlotte. If they can beat Inter Miami twice this week, they’re in the Wild card round. Even just one win could potentially do the trick. Kickoff is set for 8 pm ET on MLS Season Pass.

So, I figured we’d check in on each conference as we head into Decision Day. Instead of Matt Doyle’s popular “playoff contender tiers” based on pointless things like logic, analytics, critical thinking and evidence, these are the pre-playoff vibe tiers. West today, East tomorrow.

The more I’ve assessed what’s important in postseason formats where success is based more on how favored you are in the eyes of a higher power and/or small sample size luck than it is skill – MLB playoffs, NCAA basketball tournament, any playoff game against Real Salt Lake – I’ve realized all that really matters is the general atmosphere surrounding a team’s recent results and their approach to success. To put that simply and to use a word that became uncool and overused like three months ago: It’s vibes. Vibes are what truly matters.

The playoffs in MLS aren’t totally random, even if chaos often rules the day. You can generally predict things by picking the home team and going from there. You might be fine. But the reality is the ball can bounce a couple of different ways and suddenly the best team in the league is out of the postseason in an instant.

One of these teams will make the playoffs. Maybe both. But they haven’t really been putting in the work to get there. Both teams have just one win in their last nine games. There’s a decent chance one or both will stumble over the finish line and possibly miss out on the playoffs entirely. They’ve been sleepwalking for a couple of months now, aren’t finding the net consistently and haven’t shown any signs of waking up. Real “sad dad drinking red wine and looking wistfully out the window at the city skyline while mumbling about plot points they’ll never actually turn into a novel” energy from them right now.

If they get Arango back at any point in Round One then that could change. It’s not clear if that will happen right now though.

Meanwhile, RSL have been stumbling since they lost midfielder Pablo Ruiz to an injury. They won just one of their first five games after Leagues Cup. Then, they started to figure it out with wins over Vancouver and LAFC…only to follow it up with a loss to Sporting KC and an untimely injury to DP striker Chicho Arango. Throw in some strange public moments of discontent with Jefferson Savarino debating with the team Twitter account as to why he had to miss a game and Danny Musovski sitting out practice due to contract negotiations and things have been very off.

Seattle have earned points in the most “We’re Seattle so we’re contractually obligated to earn points” way possible. They’ve played great defense, played a lot of low-scoring games and clattered the ball into the net a few times. There’s an energy and confidence that’s missing in everything they do. That doesn’t mean they’re going to crash out of the playoffs immediately. But it doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence they can make their way to MLS Cup.

It would be unfair to group them with San Jose and FC Dallas. Both of these teams have put together quality seasons and may even finish top four in the West. But that doesn’t mean the vibes are good. For different reasons, something feels off with both sides.

SKC and Minnesota United will take part in what’s essentially an elimination game on Saturday. The loser definitely goes home for the offseason. The winner might make the playoffs. A draw means the end of the road for both sides.

If one of these two can pull out a win over the other on Saturday and jump over one of Dallas, San Jose or Portland, then they’ll be coming into the playoffs with a full head of steam. SKC have mostly been alternating between wins and losses after Leagues Cup, but have put together 15 points over their last eight games. That eight-game stretch includes wins over San Jose, St. Louis, Minnesota, Houston and RSL. If they make it in, they’re hot enough to take down anybody – maybe even St. Louis on the road. Things didn’t go so well the first time, but it’s a new day, right?