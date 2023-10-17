Decision Day guide: 5 biggest storylines fans need to track

It’s finally here: The last day of the MLS regular season, when the final tickets to the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs are won and lost. Twenty-eight teams will duel on this autumn Saturday evening across simultaneous kickoff times for the Eastern Conference (6 pm ET) and Western Conference (9 pm ET) matches.

For several of those sides, all the hard work of the past 10 months boils down to 90 minutes, where the dream of chasing a championship lives, or dies, for another year.

With so much going on at once, Decision Day can be a bit overwhelming for the spectator. Here’s your primer on what to watch for, and where.

Meanwhile, Acosta and FCC have already clinched the Supporters’ Shield as the top regular-season finishers and have little to play for, aside from sharpness and momentum, when Atlanta United visit TQL Stadium.

Bouanga and the Black & Gold visit Vancouver on Saturday evening, and while both have already qualified for the postseason, they need points to give themselves the best possible seeding in the playoff bracket. Notably, Bouanga has already racked up 3g/2a in three previous meetings with the Whitecaps in MLS and Concacaf Champions League action this year.

Thanks in large part to the five goals he’s splashed in over LAFC’s last two matches, the French-born Gabonese striker is a nose ahead of FC Cincinnati playmaker and league MVP frontrunner Luciano Acosta , who stands on 16 goals. Four others ( Atlanta ’s Giorgos Giakoumakis , Columbus ’ Cucho Hernández , Nashville ’s Hany Mukhtar and Vancouver ’s Brian White ) are tied for third on 15 goals – so while they’re not completely out of the running, it would take a mammoth performance by any of them to surge ahead of the frontrunner.

In Spain, it’s dubbed the Pichichi. The corresponding German term in the Bundesliga is Kicker-Torjägerkanone (literally ‘Kicker goalscorer cannon’). In MLS, it’s the Golden Boot presented by Audi, and LAFC marksman Dénis Bouanga has the inside track on the title as he enters Decision Day on 19 goals.

We all like goals, right? Just like the playoff race, the hunt for the honor of topping the league’s scoring chart has come down to the final day.

Seven of the East's nine playoff berths are already clinched, and six of nine in the West. The tussle for those final five places – 18 clubs qualify – figures to be a nail-biter.

Eastern Conference

In the East, five teams are gunning for the last two slots.

D.C. United sit in ninth place, but have completed their 2023 slate (they’re the 29th team, i.e. the only one not playing on Saturday) and have been eliminated because others below them are guaranteed to finish with more points than their 40. Conversely, Charlotte FC are a dark horse because they’re the last eligible team remaining with games in hand – they visit already-eliminated Inter Miami on Wednesday night, a game rescheduled due to the Herons’ run to the Leagues Cup Final, before hosting the same opponent at Bank of America Stadium on Decision Day.

So CLTFC, who are currently in 12th place on 39 points, could conceivably finish with as many as 45 points, which would vault them all the way up to eighth and give them hosting rights for the Wild Card match. Fall short of that, and it gets trickier for The Crown, who could really use some validation of their efforts by earning their inaugural playoff ticket in their second year of existence.

Sitting eighth on 41 points, CF Montréal are a smidge ahead of the pack and can feel encouraged by their youth-driven 2023 rebuild under Hernán Losada. But the Quebecois must travel to Lower.com Field this weekend, where the fourth-place Crew are 11W-1L-4D in league play this year. Similarly, the New York Red Bulls (40 points) have rallied in recent weeks to keep alive their hopes of extending their MLS-record 13-year streak of playoffs qualification, yet have to get a positive result from their visit to Nashville’s imposing GEODIS Park.

Then there’s the ultimate six-pointer happening at Citi Field, where New York City FC (38 points) host Chicago Fire FC (40 points). The Pigeons, who won MLS Cup just two years ago, need to win and get help from results elsewhere, while Chicago – a proud club fallen on hard times, with no postseason berth since 2017 – can put themselves in a good position with a victory.

Western Conference

Out West, it’s five teams vying for three spots. The zero-sum six-pointer is Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, which promises to be the nastiest edition yet of “The Nicest Rivalry In Sports.”

Both the Loons and SKC are on 41 points, and with Portland, Dallas and San Jose all ahead of them on 43 points, that means only a win (plus help) will do for the Midwesterners. MNUFC already dismissed Adrian Heath, the only head coach they’ve known since joining MLS in 2017, earlier this month due to their disappointing campaign. Will their ‘new manager bump’ under interim boss Sean McAuley continue in KC?

FC Dallas blew a golden chance with their game in hand, mustering only a weak home draw in a rescheduled match with last-place Colorado last weekend. So now an FCD side with just three away wins all season basically has to go get a road W at the LA Galaxy on Saturday. That’s a bitter pill for Nico Estévez in his second year in charge.

It’s a tad bit easier for the Earthquakes and Timbers, who are home vs. Austin and Houston, respectively. It may help the Quakes that ATX are already out of the race, while the Dynamo have reason to hunt a point or three in the Rose City as they seek the top-four finish that would earn them home-field advantage in the Round One Best-of-3 series. Portland, too, dismissed their longtime coach, Gio Savarese, a few weeks ago and have shown new life under interim leader Miles Joseph.

Tiebreakers