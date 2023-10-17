Atlanta United sign midfielder Nick Firmino from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed midfielder Nick Firmino through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Brazil native will formally join Atlanta’s first team in January 2024 after starring for Atlanta United 2 and earning a spot in this year’s MLS NEXT Pro Best XI.

“Nick is a player who has continued to improve and perform at a high level during the past two seasons, capped off by his MLSNP Best XI honors,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.