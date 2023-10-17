Atlanta United sign midfielder Nick Firmino from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed midfielder Nick Firmino through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Brazil native will formally join Atlanta’s first team in January 2024 after starring for Atlanta United 2 and earning a spot in this year’s MLS NEXT Pro Best XI.
“Nick is a player who has continued to improve and perform at a high level during the past two seasons, capped off by his MLSNP Best XI honors,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.
“He’s a versatile midfielder with a good engine who has a nose for goal. We’re excited to continue to watch his development at the club.”
During the 2023 season, Firmino led Atlanta United 2 with 16 goals and six assists in 27 games (25 starts). An MVP finalist in MLS NEXT Pro, he memorably scored a goal in his MLS debut last June, subbing on and scoring the equalizer in a 2-2 draw against New York City FC.
Firmino initially turned pro in November 2018 as a homegrown player for the New England Revolution. He also spent the 2021 season competing with Union Omaha in USL League One.
