Atlanta United sign midfielder Nick Firmino from MLS NEXT Pro

MLSsoccer staff

Atlanta United have signed midfielder Nick Firmino through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Brazil native will formally join Atlanta’s first team in January 2024 after starring for Atlanta United 2 and earning a spot in this year’s MLS NEXT Pro Best XI.

“Nick is a player who has continued to improve and perform at a high level during the past two seasons, capped off by his MLSNP Best XI honors,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.

“He’s a versatile midfielder with a good engine who has a nose for goal. We’re excited to continue to watch his development at the club.”

During the 2023 season, Firmino led Atlanta United 2 with 16 goals and six assists in 27 games (25 starts). An MVP finalist in MLS NEXT Pro, he memorably scored a goal in his MLS debut last June, subbing on and scoring the equalizer in a 2-2 draw against New York City FC.

Firmino initially turned pro in November 2018 as a homegrown player for the New England Revolution. He also spent the 2021 season competing with Union Omaha in USL League One.

Charlotte FC play "best football" before Inter Miami showdown

Will Luciano Acosta "unanimously" win MLS MVP?
Michael Bradley: Toronto FC, USMNT legend to retire

St. Louis CITY: Bradley Carnell for Coach of the Year?!
Decision Day guide: 5 biggest storylines fans need to track
Your Tuesday Kickoff: What went wrong for these eliminated Western Conference teams?
Giorgos Giakoumakis: Newcomer of the Year favorite?!
St. Louis CITY: Bradley Carnell for Coach of the Year?!
Luciano Acosta: FC Cincinnati star is the MVP favorite 
Video recap: Austin FC II win MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final
