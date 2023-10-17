Tiebreakers for the 2023 MLS regular season standings

If teams are tied on points after their 34-game regular season, the below tiebreakers are implemented to determine 1) seeding and 2) qualification for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

When Decision Day unfolds this Saturday (Oct. 21), fans will closely watch the standings to determine where teams finish.

TIEBREAKING PROCEDURES

In the event that two or more teams finish the regular season with an equal number of points, the following tiebreakers will be used.

Total number of wins Goal Differential (GD) Goals For (GF) Fewest Disciplinary Points* per match Away Goals Differential Away Goals Home Goals Differential Home Goals Coin Toss (tie of two clubs) or Drawing of Lots (tie of three or more clubs)

After a winner of the MLS regular season tiebreaker is determined, any clubs that remain tied from the first round of tiebreaker shall go through a second round of the MLS regular season tiebreaker procedures in order to determine team standings.

The MLS regular season tiebreaker protocol will continue until the final team standings have been determined.

DISCIPLINARY POINTS

Foul - 1 Point

Technical Staff Warnings - 2 Points

Yellow Card - 3 Points

Second Yellow Card - 7 Points

Straight Red Card - 7 Points

When an individual receives a second yellow card, the club will receive a maximum of seven points total.