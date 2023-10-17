Matchday

Tiebreakers for the 2023 MLS regular season standings

MLSsoccer staff

When Decision Day unfolds this Saturday (Oct. 21), fans will closely watch the standings to determine where teams finish.

If teams are tied on points after their 34-game regular season, the below tiebreakers are implemented to determine 1) seeding and 2) qualification for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

TIEBREAKING PROCEDURES

In the event that two or more teams finish the regular season with an equal number of points, the following tiebreakers will be used.

  1. Total number of wins
  2. Goal Differential (GD)
  3. Goals For (GF)
  4. Fewest Disciplinary Points* per match
  5. Away Goals Differential
  6. Away Goals
  7. Home Goals Differential
  8. Home Goals
  9. Coin Toss (tie of two clubs) or Drawing of Lots (tie of three or more clubs)

After a winner of the MLS regular season tiebreaker is determined, any clubs that remain tied from the first round of tiebreaker shall go through a second round of the MLS regular season tiebreaker procedures in order to determine team standings.

The MLS regular season tiebreaker protocol will continue until the final team standings have been determined.

DISCIPLINARY POINTS

  • Foul - 1 Point
  • Technical Staff Warnings - 2 Points
  • Yellow Card - 3 Points
  • Second Yellow Card - 7 Points
  • Straight Red Card - 7 Points

When an individual receives a second yellow card, the club will receive a maximum of seven points total.

*A club can only receive a maximum of seven points for any individual incident.

