Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2024?

The following MLS clubs have qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.
TEAM
QUALIFYING METHOD
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Canadian Championship champs
Inter Miami CF
Leagues Cup winners
Nashville SC
Leagues Cup runners-up
Philadelphia Union
Leagues Cup third place
Of the 27 teams total in the expanded and rebranded continental competition, six additional MLS teams can qualify via different pathways (10 total).
- MLS regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: 5 teams (guaranteed)
- US Open Cup: 1 (champion)
TEAM
QUALIFYING METHOD
Pachuca
2022-23 Liga MX Apertura champion
Tigres UANL
2022-23 Liga MX Clasura champion
Toluca
2022-23 Liga MX Apertura runner-up
Chivas de Guadalajara
2022-23 Liga MX Clasura runner-up
CF Monterrey
Next best club in 2022-23 Liga MX aggregate table
Club América
Next best club in 2022-23 Liga MX aggregate tabke
2024 Concacaf Champions Cup
The tournament will feature 27 teams from across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Its winner reaches the FIFA Club World Cup.
The following non-MLS teams will also compete in the 2024 tournament.
- Mexico: Pachuca, Toluca, Club América, CF Monterrey, Chivas de Guadalajara, Tigres UANL
In addition to the MLS and Liga MX teams, an additional 11 teams from Canada, Caribbean and Central America will earn berths.
- Caribbean Cup (3 berths): Champion, Runner-Up, Third Place
- Central American Cup (6 berths): Champion, Runner-Up, two losing Semifinalists, 2 play-in winners
- Canadian Premier League (2 berths): Champion, Regular Season Champion
The Concacaf Champions Cup will continue to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format and will be composed of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.
The first four stages will each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region’s Champion will be crowned, will be played as a single-leg match on a weekend date.
Of the 27 clubs that will participate, 22 will begin play in Round One and the following five will receive a bye to the Round of 16.
- Leagues Cup winner: Inter Miami CF
- MLS Cup winner
- Liga MX 2022-23 Apertura champion with higher aggregate table points: Pachuca
- Caribbean Cup champion
- Central American Cup champion
2024 schedule
The 27-team tournament features two-legged matchups in the first four rounds. The Final will be played as a single-leg match on a weekend date.
The winner of the tournament will join the 2021 (Tigres UANL), 2022 (Seattle Sounders FC) and 2023 (Club Léon) champions in the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.