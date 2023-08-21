Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2024?

The following MLS clubs have qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Of the 27 teams total in the expanded and rebranded continental competition, six additional MLS teams can qualify via different pathways (10 total).

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup

The tournament will feature 27 teams from across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Its winner reaches the FIFA Club World Cup.

The following non-MLS teams will also compete in the 2024 tournament.

Mexico: Pachuca, Toluca, Club América, CF Monterrey, Chivas de Guadalajara, Tigres UANL

In addition to the MLS and Liga MX teams, an additional 11 teams from Canada, Caribbean and Central America will earn berths.

Caribbean Cup (3 berths) : Champion, Runner-Up, Third Place

: Champion, Runner-Up, Third Place Central American Cup (6 berths) : Champion, Runner-Up, two losing Semifinalists, 2 play-in winners

: Champion, Runner-Up, two losing Semifinalists, 2 play-in winners Canadian Premier League (2 berths): Champion, Regular Season Champion

The Concacaf Champions Cup will continue to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format and will be composed of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.

The first four stages will each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region’s Champion will be crowned, will be played as a single-leg match on a weekend date.

Of the 27 clubs that will participate, 22 will begin play in Round One and the following five will receive a bye to the Round of 16.