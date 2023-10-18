Reyna, Pulisic & Balogun: USMNT big three power Ghana rout

The US men’s national team 's stars shined bright Tuesday night as Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun scored inside the opening 22 minutes of a 4-0 win over Ghana at Nashville SC ’s GEODIS Park to close the program's October international window.

Reyna got the party started in the 10th minute, ensuring the USMNT resoundingly bounced back from their 3-1 defeat to Germany Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut. The Borussia Dortmund playmaker pounced on a deflected cross and fired past Ghanaian goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen for his first international goal since a June 2021 friendly vs. Costa Rica.

Pulisic doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 19th minute, firing down the middle after Timothy Weah was taken down in the box by Gideon Mensah. Balogun joined the festivities three minutes later, receiving a pass after Weah forced a turnover deep in Ghana’s defensive third, before turning inside the box and scoring with his left.