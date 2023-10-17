FC Cincinnati sign Pat Noonan to contract extension

“In a very short time, Pat has become one of the best coaches in our league, and I look forward to many more successful years together.”

“We’re delighted to be able to keep Pat and his family here with us at FC Cincinnati,” Albright said in a release. “His talent, leadership, and steady nature have led to incredible results on the field and ultimately, our first trophy in MLS.

Noonan and Albright, who were both previously at the Philadelphia Union , started shaping the club in 2022. Their leadership has resulted in a drastic turnaround after Cincy labored to three straight last-place finishes (2019-21) upon joining MLS as an expansion club.

Noonan’s extension follows similar deals for general manager Chris Albright and captain Luciano Acosta in recent weeks, securing the club’s long-term future as they build off a 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield crown and second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.

Taking the club to new heights together Head Coach Pat Noonan signs long-term contract extension after leading FC Cincinnati to on-field renaissance and the 2023 Supporters' Shield trophy pic.twitter.com/sgbMOHkDQW

Across all competitions, Noonan has earned a 39W-16L-25D record with FC Cincinnati and his 63.4% win rate in regular-season play is the second-best in a head coach’s first two full seasons in MLS history. In the latter stat, he only trails Tata Martino’s 64.7% mark in 2017-18 with Atlanta United.

Noonan’s 32 wins in his first two seasons as a head coach in the league are tied for the third-most in the MLS post-shootout era behind Martino (36) and LAFC's Steve Cherundolo (35). He can add to that total on Saturday when Cincy host Atlanta for Decision Day (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

“Since Pat came on board two years ago, he has taken this club to new heights,” said Carl H. Lindner III, controlling owner and co-CEO of FC Cincinnati. “He has led our team with confidence, guiding the club to the 2023 Supporters’ Shield. We are pleased to extend his contract as head coach of FC Cincinnati and we look forward to our future with Pat at the helm.”

Under Noonan, Cincinnati have developed a signature playing style that’s seen them score 119 goals in league play – tied with LAFC for the second-most over the past two regular seasons (Philadelphia Union, 128). This season, FCC’s defense has been among the league’s best, allowing the fourth-fewest goals (37) and posting the third-most clean sheets (12) in league play.