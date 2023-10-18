USMNT Player Ratings: Dominant attack ensures rebound win vs. Ghana

You can only play the team in front of you, but Berhalter more than met the test. Inserting a natural No. 6 in Johnny back into midfield did wonders for the balance of the team, and allowed Gio Reyna much more freedom in attack. The only knock on the performance was perhaps a lack of urgency in the second half, but even up 4-0, his side created enough chances to add to their lead. As convincing a win as this team has had under his tenure.