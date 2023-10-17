Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 29 Positional Rankings and gaming advice

Schuyler Redpath

It all comes down to Decision Day! A mere four points separate first and second place in both the overall MLS Fantasy standings and the MLS Fantasy Champions League. There are multiple league titles up for grabs as well, with big prizes and fantasy glory hanging in the balance.

Charlotte FC and Inter Miami are the only teams playing twice this round, adding a bit of a plot twist leading up to Saturday. Let’s get locked in one last time to look at the top plays and values to help your side finish the season strong.

Teams on a DGW: CLT, MIA

Teams on BYE: DC

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 29 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Charlotte FC are positioned to back door their way into an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot if they can get the results needed against Inter Miami this week. Kristijan Kahlina has reeled off back-to-back clean sheets to keep CLTFC in contention, and with Miami already eliminated they could play it safe with their star power over the last two games of their season.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kristijan Kahlina 
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$7.3
2. Drake Callender 
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$6.8
3. Daniel 
SJ
vs. ATX
$6.6
4. Matt Freese 
NYC
vs. CHI
$7.5
5. Tim Melia 
SKC
vs. MIN
$7.1
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. David Bingham 
POR
vs. HOU
$5.9
2. Luka Gavran 
TOR
vs. ORL
$4.5
3. Earl Edwards Jr. 
NE
vs. PHI
$5.6

Defenders

Adilson Malanda has been a key ingredient to Charlotte FC’s playoff push. The French defender has logged 10 points in consecutive outings, and with a postseason berth on the line, he’s well positioned to rack up another double digit point haul over two games.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Adilson Malanda 
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$8.5
2. Andrew Privett 
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$7.5
3. Jordi Alba 
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$10.3
4. Rodrigues 
SJ
vs. ATX
$9.7
5. John Tolkin 
RBNY
at NSH
$10.8
6. DeAndre Yedlin 
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$6.4
7. Álvaro Barreal 
CIN
vs. ATL
$12.3
8. Julian Gressel 
CLB
vs. MTL
$8.7
9. Kai Wagner 
PHI
at NE
$12.7
10. Walker Zimmerman 
NSH
vs. RBNY
$10.2
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nathan Byrne 
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$6.0
2. Kamal Miller 
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$5.9
3. Noah Allen 
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$5.4

Midfielders

Ashley Westwood bagged a vital goal in Round 28’s win at Chicago, helping to keep Charlotte’s playoff hopes alive to finish with 17 points for the round. As the primary set piece taker for CLTFC, look for Westwood to be heavily involved in both open play and on dead balls against Inter Miami.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ashley Westwood 
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$8.3
2. Cristian Espinoza 
SJ
vs. ATX
$12.6
3. Evander 
POR
vs. HOU
$10.6
4. Emanuel Reynoso 
MIN
at SKC
$10.9
5. Luciano Acosta 
CIN
vs. ATL
$14.9
6. Sergio Busquets 
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$9.8
7. Thiago Almada 
ATL
at CIN
$15.1
8. Santiago Rodríguez 
NYC
vs. CHI
$11.3
9. Carles Gil 
NE
vs. PHI
$14.5
10. Ryan Gauld 
VAN
vs. LAFC
$13.6
11. Hany Mukhtar 
NSH
vs. RBNY
$12.1
12. Héctor Herrera
HOU
at POR
$12.2
13. Diego Rossi 
CLB
vs. MTL
$10.0
14. Mathieu Choinière
MTL
at CLB
$8.4
15. Alan Velasco 
DAL
at LA
$8.1
16. Erik Thommy 
SKC
vs. MIN
$8.9
17. Luquinhas 
RBNY
at NSH
$7.3
18. Santiago Moreno 
POR
vs. HOU
$9.3
19. Connor Ronan 
COL
vs. RSL
$10.7
20. Xherdan Shaqiri 
CHI
at NYC
$7.7
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kamil Jozwiak 
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$6.0
2. Paul Arriola 
DAL
at LA
$6.0
3. Paxton Pomykal 
DAL
at LA
$5.1

Forwards

Karol Swiderski has given Charlotte FC a lifeline down the stretch, scoring five goals and adding an assist over his last five appearances. He stayed hot by notching the equalizer in Poland’s Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday, and now the focus shifts back stateside. There’s some concern that he’ll see limited minutes after flying back across the pond for Wednesday’s match in Miami, but considering what’s at stake, we can fully expect Swiderski to show up and show out to help Charlotte FC punch their first playoff ticket in just their second year of existence.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Karol Swiderski 
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$9.4
2. Cucho Hernández 
CLB
vs. MTL
$13.5
3. Alan Pulido 
SKC
vs. MIN
$8.4
4. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
at VAN
$11.9
5. Johnny Russell 
SKC
vs. MIN
$7.1
6. Teemu Pukki 
MIN
at SKC
$10.8
7. Jesús Ferreira
DAL
at LA
$9.3
8. Bongi Hlongwane 
MIN
at SKC
$9.1
9. Dániel Sallói 
SKC
vs. MIN
$7.1
10. Brian White 
VAN
vs. LAFC
$10.7
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Enzo Copetti 
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$5.4
2. Josef Martínez
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$5.7
3. Talles Magno 
NYC
vs. CH
$5.3
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Karol Swiderski 
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$9.4
2. Ashley Westwood 
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$8.3
3. Adilson Malanda 
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$8.5
Schuyler Redpath
@DraftKicks
Fantasy Soccer Advice Matchday

