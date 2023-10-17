MLS Fantasy Week 29 Positional Rankings and gaming advice

It all comes down to Decision Day! A mere four points separate first and second place in both the overall MLS Fantasy standings and the MLS Fantasy Champions League. There are multiple league titles up for grabs as well, with big prizes and fantasy glory hanging in the balance.
Charlotte FC and Inter Miami are the only teams playing twice this round, adding a bit of a plot twist leading up to Saturday. Let’s get locked in one last time to look at the top plays and values to help your side finish the season strong.
Teams on a DGW: CLT, MIA
Teams on BYE: DC
Goalkeepers
Charlotte FC are positioned to back door their way into an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot if they can get the results needed against Inter Miami this week. Kristijan Kahlina has reeled off back-to-back clean sheets to keep CLTFC in contention, and with Miami already eliminated they could play it safe with their star power over the last two games of their season.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$7.3
2. Drake Callender
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$6.8
3. Daniel
SJ
vs. ATX
$6.6
4. Matt Freese
NYC
vs. CHI
$7.5
5. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. MIN
$7.1
1. David Bingham
POR
vs. HOU
$5.9
2. Luka Gavran
TOR
vs. ORL
$4.5
3. Earl Edwards Jr.
NE
vs. PHI
$5.6
Defenders
Adilson Malanda has been a key ingredient to Charlotte FC’s playoff push. The French defender has logged 10 points in consecutive outings, and with a postseason berth on the line, he’s well positioned to rack up another double digit point haul over two games.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Adilson Malanda
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$8.5
2. Andrew Privett
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$7.5
3. Jordi Alba
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$10.3
4. Rodrigues
SJ
vs. ATX
$9.7
5. John Tolkin
RBNY
at NSH
$10.8
6. DeAndre Yedlin
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$6.4
7. Álvaro Barreal
CIN
vs. ATL
$12.3
8. Julian Gressel
CLB
vs. MTL
$8.7
9. Kai Wagner
PHI
at NE
$12.7
10. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. RBNY
$10.2
1. Nathan Byrne
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$6.0
2. Kamal Miller
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$5.9
3. Noah Allen
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$5.4
Midfielders
Ashley Westwood bagged a vital goal in Round 28’s win at Chicago, helping to keep Charlotte’s playoff hopes alive to finish with 17 points for the round. As the primary set piece taker for CLTFC, look for Westwood to be heavily involved in both open play and on dead balls against Inter Miami.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ashley Westwood
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$8.3
2. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. ATX
$12.6
3. Evander
POR
vs. HOU
$10.6
4. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at SKC
$10.9
5. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. ATL
$14.9
6. Sergio Busquets
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$9.8
7. Thiago Almada
ATL
at CIN
$15.1
8. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC
vs. CHI
$11.3
9. Carles Gil
NE
vs. PHI
$14.5
10. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. LAFC
$13.6
11. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. RBNY
$12.1
12. Héctor Herrera
HOU
at POR
$12.2
13. Diego Rossi
CLB
vs. MTL
$10.0
14. Mathieu Choinière
MTL
at CLB
$8.4
15. Alan Velasco
DAL
at LA
$8.1
16. Erik Thommy
SKC
vs. MIN
$8.9
17. Luquinhas
RBNY
at NSH
$7.3
18. Santiago Moreno
POR
vs. HOU
$9.3
19. Connor Ronan
COL
vs. RSL
$10.7
20. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
at NYC
$7.7
1. Kamil Jozwiak
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$6.0
2. Paul Arriola
DAL
at LA
$6.0
3. Paxton Pomykal
DAL
at LA
$5.1
Forwards
Karol Swiderski has given Charlotte FC a lifeline down the stretch, scoring five goals and adding an assist over his last five appearances. He stayed hot by notching the equalizer in Poland’s Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday, and now the focus shifts back stateside. There’s some concern that he’ll see limited minutes after flying back across the pond for Wednesday’s match in Miami, but considering what’s at stake, we can fully expect Swiderski to show up and show out to help Charlotte FC punch their first playoff ticket in just their second year of existence.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Karol Swiderski
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$9.4
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. MTL
$13.5
3. Alan Pulido
SKC
vs. MIN
$8.4
4. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
at VAN
$11.9
5. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. MIN
$7.1
6. Teemu Pukki
MIN
at SKC
$10.8
7. Jesús Ferreira
DAL
at LA
$9.3
8. Bongi Hlongwane
MIN
at SKC
$9.1
9. Dániel Sallói
SKC
vs. MIN
$7.1
10. Brian White
VAN
vs. LAFC
$10.7
1. Enzo Copetti
CLT
at MIA, vs. MIA
$5.4
2. Josef Martínez
MIA
vs. CLT, at CLT
$5.7
3. Talles Magno
NYC
vs. CH
$5.3
