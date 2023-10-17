MLS Fantasy Week 29 Positional Rankings and gaming advice

Forwards

Karol Swiderski has given Charlotte FC a lifeline down the stretch, scoring five goals and adding an assist over his last five appearances. He stayed hot by notching the equalizer in Poland’s Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday, and now the focus shifts back stateside. There’s some concern that he’ll see limited minutes after flying back across the pond for Wednesday’s match in Miami, but considering what’s at stake, we can fully expect Swiderski to show up and show out to help Charlotte FC punch their first playoff ticket in just their second year of existence.