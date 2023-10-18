Matchday

Lionel Messi makes history in Argentina vs. Peru World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi - Argentia vs. Peru

© Reuters/Sebastian Castaneda

MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi wrote more history Tuesday evening, becoming Conmebol's all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifying after tallying twice in Argentina's 2-0 win at Peru.

The Herons’ blockbuster summer signing, who sent two stunning left-footed finishes past Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, surpassed ex-FC Barcelona teammate and Uruguay star Luis Suárez. Messi now has 31 goals in South American WCQs, while Suárez has 29.

Powered by their captain and No. 10, La Albiceleste have enjoyed a perfect 4W-0L-0D start as their 2026 World Cup cycle gets underway in hopes of defending their 2022 title.

This was Messi's first start since a 4-0 win over Toronto FC on Sept. 20 that contributed to a four-game spell on the injury list due to lingering muscle fatigue.

Messi returned for an appearance off the bench in Miami's 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati on Oct. 7, a result that ensured Miami can't qualify for the Audi 2023 MLS Playoffs.

While Messi's availability will be determined before Saturday’s Decision Day finale against Charlotte FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), any doubts about his health and impact were put to rest with Tuesday’s brilliant display.

It also recalled some of Messi’s spectacular performances over the summer with Miami, as the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner – with help from fellow marquee signings Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – led the Herons to Leagues Cup 2023 glory and the US Open Cup Final.

As Miami's 2023 season winds down, more awaits Messi. The 36-year-old is up for a possible eighth Ballon d'Or Award at month's end, is expected to see more action with Argentina during the November international window and may feature for the Herons during their upcoming tour of China.

Aside from Gallese, Peru also deployed Orlando midfielder Wilder Cartagena and Atlanta United defender Luis Abram in their starting XI. San Jose Earthquakes defender Miguel Trauco came off the bench for La Blanquirroja.

