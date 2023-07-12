Your Wednesday Kickoff: Top-tier matchups in both conferences headline Matchday 25

Tonight features a few of the biggest regular-season games of the year and Gold Cup semifinals between the US and Panama, plus Jamaica and Mexico. We’re genuinely talking about one of the best soccer nights of the year. Take a look at the full schedule here and prepare yourself as needed.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. The 27-year-old Paraguay international, who will remain a Designated Player in Vancouver, originally joined the club last season from French second-division club Nîmes Olympique.

New York City FC have bolstered their attack, announcing Tuesday they’ve signed Algerian youth international forward Mounsef Bakrar from Croatian top-flight side NK Istra 1961 . Bakrar, 22, joins via the league’s U22 Initiative and is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He arrives with 18 goals and three assists in 84 club appearances, breaking through at Algerian side ES Sétif before moving to Istra.

The Union announced Tuesday that two-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Jim Curtin has signed a contract extension through 2026. Curtin, whose previous deal was set to expire after the 2023 MLS season, has led Philadelphia to the 2020 MLS Supporters' Shield and an MLS Cup 2022 appearance. They've also made two Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals in the past three years (2021 and '23), as well as three US Open Cup finals (2014, '15, '18).

Seriously, I just want to iterate here, an amazing night of soccer is in store. The Universe graciously chose quality and quantity without spreading the night too thin. After saying all that, it likely won’t live up to expectations, but the odds of seeing a handful of well-played games between the league’s best teams are very high. It’s like a mini-Audi MLS Cup Playoffs night. Our chances of seeing something special are higher than normal. And if that doesn’t actually work out, you can just check in on the Gold Cup and pretend that I never called this one of the nights of the year in MLS.

We’ve said this before, but the Supporters’ Shield might be wrapped up by the end of the night. The last time we mentioned it, the gap between Cincy and the field actually closed. Even still, they’re tremendous favorites and that gap remains pretty big, all considered. No matter what happens tonight, it will take a bit of a nosedive from Cincinnati and a heckuva performance the rest of the way from one of the few teams that can actually catch them.

That list is essentially down to four teams at this point. St. Louis are seven points behind, New England are eight points behind, Nashville are seven points behind with a game out of hand and Philadelphia are 11 points behind but are also liable to go supernova hot at any moment. But I’m being generous to those three teams if I’m being honest and kind of harsh on teams like Columbus, LAFC and Seattle. All are very good, but I’m just not sure they have the juice this year to close the gaps we’re talking about.

Just to put it in perspective again, Cincy could get one point per game from here on out and finish with 57 points. If we’re realistic about it, a “nosedive” in this case probably looks more like Cincy being a totally decent 1.5ish points per game the rest of the way. That would put them at about 65 points. St. Louis, the closest team, would need to match Cincy’s current 2.14 points per game pace the rest of the way just to tie.

It’s MLS though! Nothing is out of the realm of possibility. And Cincy have a tough test tonight against the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. The Garys have actually looked mortal on the road this year, and, as we’ve mentioned over and over here, New York’s underlying numbers are among the best in the league.