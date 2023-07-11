Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders, St. Louis CITY leap after Matchday 24

The Red Bulls took down New England last weekend and are equal on points with ninth-place Montréal. For me, they’re the favorites to make the playoffs from the current bunch clustered on 26 points. It feels worth repeating once again how their underlying numbers have been outstanding this year and most folks who pay attention to those kinds of things have been waiting patiently for this team to come good. New York have earned wins over Atlanta and New England in the last three games. Kind of seems like they might be coming good.