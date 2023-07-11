Vancouver Whitecaps sign Andrés Cubas to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Paraguay international, who will remain a Designated Player in Vancouver, originally joined the club last season from French second-division club Nîmes Olympique.

“Since joining the club in April 2022, Andrés has proven to be a key piece in our system and one of the best players in the league in his position,” Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release.