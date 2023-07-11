Vancouver Whitecaps sign Andrés Cubas to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Paraguay international, who will remain a Designated Player in Vancouver, originally joined the club last season from French second-division club Nîmes Olympique.
“Since joining the club in April 2022, Andrés has proven to be a key piece in our system and one of the best players in the league in his position,” Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release.
“Andrés and his family have embraced our club and city and we are very pleased to confirm he will be with us for the long term. Andrés has already won back-to-back Canadian Championships and he will play a big part in helping us achieve our goals this year and beyond.”
Cubas has 1g/1a in 36 regular-season appearances (34 starts) with Vancouver. He started both of their triumphant CanChamp finals in 2022 and 2023, helping send the club into the ensuing Concacaf Champions Cup.
Cubas, a product of Boca Juniors in Argentina, has played 14 times for Paraguay across World Cup qualifiers, Copa America and friendlies.
