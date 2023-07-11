LA Galaxy acquire defender Tony Alfaro from NYCFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

LA receive: Tony Alfaro

Tony Alfaro NYC receive: Up to $500k GAM

The LA Galaxy have acquired veteran MLS defender Tony Alfaro in an intra-league trade with New York City FC, both clubs announced Tuesday.

In exchange for the 30-year-old center back, the Galaxy sent a guaranteed $125,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to NYC. The Cityzens will receive an additional $375,000 in GAM should certain performance-based incentives be met.

Los Angeles will be Alfaro's fourth team in the league, following additional stints with Seattle Sounders FC and D.C. United. The Mexican joined NYCFC as a free agent in the offseason, making six appearances (four starts) this year. He has 1g/2a in 74 regular-season games – 46 of them starts – in his MLS career.