LA Galaxy acquire defender Tony Alfaro from NYCFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- LA receive: Tony Alfaro
- NYC receive: Up to $500k GAM
The LA Galaxy have acquired veteran MLS defender Tony Alfaro in an intra-league trade with New York City FC, both clubs announced Tuesday.
In exchange for the 30-year-old center back, the Galaxy sent a guaranteed $125,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to NYC. The Cityzens will receive an additional $375,000 in GAM should certain performance-based incentives be met.
Los Angeles will be Alfaro's fourth team in the league, following additional stints with Seattle Sounders FC and D.C. United. The Mexican joined NYCFC as a free agent in the offseason, making six appearances (four starts) this year. He has 1g/2a in 74 regular-season games – 46 of them starts – in his MLS career.
“We are pleased to welcome Tony to the LA Galaxy,” head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release. “Tony’s qualities as a player, his experience within MLS and his flexibility to play different roles along the backline will be an important addition to our team. We look forward to quickly integrating him into the group.”
Alfaro adds defensive depth for the Galaxy, who recently lost Martín Cáceres to a long-term knee injury while also waving Séga Coulibaly. Homegrown Jalen Neal and Chris Mavinga are currently key CBs on the roster.
Sanctions have limited LA's roster movement options during the Secondary Transfer Window (which runs through Aug. 2), prohibiting them from signing players from abroad.
Meanwhile, NYC still have Maxime Chanot, Justin Haak, Thiago Martins and James Sands to cover the backline. For now, their main objective in the transfer window has been offense, starting with Tuesday's acquisition of Algerian U22 Initiative forward Mounsef Bakrar.
“We would like to thank Tony for his contributions to the club," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release. "Since his arrival Tony’s professionalism and leadership played an important role on the squad. We wish Tony all the best in Los Angeles.”
