Orlando City sign homegrown goalkeeper Javier Otero

Orlando City SC have signed homegrown goalkeeper Javier Otero through the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025-26, the club announced Monday.

Otero, 20, joined Orlando’s academy in 2017 before progressing to Orlando City B in 2020.

"Javier is someone that we’ve seen show true talent and a willingness to work hard and keep developing his game at every level in our club,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

“He’s impressed us in training every day and has shown everyone what he’s capable of in MLS NEXT Pro. We’re excited to see him complete our development pathway to the first team and reward him with this opportunity.”

Otero, who was recently called up to Venezuela’s national team for friendlies in the United States, has made 32 appearances across his Orlando City B career, posting 146 saves and seven shutouts.

Otero, who’s yet to make his first-team debut, has been called up via several short-term agreements. He is Orlando’s second homegrown goalkeeper alongside Mason Stajduhar; they’re joined by backstops Pedro Gallese and Adam Grinwis on the MLS roster.