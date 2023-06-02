2023 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide more than 40 of the best young players in North America with a once-in-a-lifetime player experience during MLS All-Star Week by being selected for the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. Forty-four of the top MLS NEXT players, 22 per team, will showcase their talent on a national stage by competing in an East vs. West game at the Naval Academy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis, Md. on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The match will be streamed live. Further tune-in details will be available at a later date. The event is free and open to the public. Fans are highly encouraged to park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and ride the free shuttle bus to and from the game due to security restrictions. Pedestrians can enter through the Naval Academy Visitors Center where they must go through security and present a valid US ID.