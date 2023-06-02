2023 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events

2023 MLS All-Star brings world-class soccer events, music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events to Washington, D.C. from July 15 to 19.
The week of soccer celebrations will be highlighted by the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G and the MLS All-Star Game.
MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration Presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
- 4:30 PM to 9:30 PM ET
- FREE! All ages.
- The Wharf (760 Maine Ave. SW)
Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the ultimate fan experience taking place in the lead-up to the MLS All-Star Game. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will host Beats, Cleats and Eats. The event features special guest appearances by MLS players, musical activations and performances, culinary offerings, a watch party experience for MLS matches and the opportunity to sample Coca-Cola refreshments. There will be special programming tied to Coca-Cola’s partnership with Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington that will feature a limited-edition design drop that you don’t want to miss.
MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service
- Date, location, and time to be announced
MLS and various partners are joining forces to positively impact the D.C. community as part of All-Star Week festivities. On Sunday, July 16, fans and All-Star guests will have an opportunity to work side by side in partnership with U.S. Hunger to pack 100,000 healthy meals for local children and families in need. After volunteering, participants will enjoy a family-friendly celebration with food, music, entertainment, games and more. More details will be shared at a later date, including the opportunity to register to volunteer.
eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
- 3 PM to 7 PM ET
- FREE! All ages.
- The Wharf (760 Maine Ave. SW)
eMLS professional players will team with influencers from the gaming community, MLS players and amateur gamers for a dynamic, fun and entertaining two-versus-two-competition for the fourth eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.
MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration Presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
- 3 PM to 9:30 PM ET
- FREE! All ages.
- The Wharf (760 Maine Ave. SW)
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T 5G
- 7:30 PM ET
- Tickets ($15)
- Audi Field
The matchup between MLS vs. Arsenal FC will be further amplified as the two opponents face off in the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on July 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Audi Field. Providing fans with a fun and uniquely competitive take on the highly anticipated faceoff, the stars of both sides will be on display as ten players from each team compete in this ultimate test of skill. The event will include six competitions: Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G; Touch Challenge presented by Dawn; Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G; Passing Challenge presented by Bounty; and Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs. Each team will be competing for charity as part of the commitment from both sides to be a force for positive change in local communities.
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
- 10:30 AM ET
- Free
- Glenn Warner Soccer Facility at the Naval Academy
MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide more than 40 of the best young players in North America with a once-in-a-lifetime player experience during MLS All-Star Week by being selected for the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. Forty-four of the top MLS NEXT players, 22 per team, will showcase their talent on a national stage by competing in an East vs. West game at the Naval Academy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis, Md. on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The match will be streamed live. Further tune-in details will be available at a later date. The event is free and open to the public. Fans are highly encouraged to park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and ride the free shuttle bus to and from the game due to security restrictions. Pedestrians can enter through the Naval Academy Visitors Center where they must go through security and present a valid US ID.
Special Olympics Unified Sports® All-Star Game Presented by MLS WORKS & Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
- 3 PM ET
- Free
- Glenn Warner Soccer Facility at the Naval Academy
Furthering our shared commitment to social inclusion, MLS, Special Olympics and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will host the 8th annual Special Olympics Unified Sports® All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 19th at 3 p.m. ET at the Naval Academy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis, MD. The Unified Sports East and West All-Star soccer teams are comprised of individuals with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympic athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners). The Unified All-Stars will play in an 11 v. 11 competitive match coached by MLS Greats and will be outfitted in custom kits provided by adidas. The event is free and open to the public. The East and West Unified All-Star teams will also be recognized on-field during the MLS All-Star Game.
2023 MLS All-Star Game
- 8 PM ET
- Watch on: MLS Season Pass
- Tickets
- Audi Field
English Premier League side Arsenal FC will face the best in MLS in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. The match will be the showpiece event of the summer, as the entire soccer community unites to celebrate the sport and soccer culture in North America.