MLS Fantasy Week 21 positional rankings and gaming advice

I’m riding the hot hand with Alan Pulido, who is arguably the hottest striker in the league with nine goals over his last seven appearances. A fresh Carles Gil returns from suspension and will look to add to his team leading 7g/9a haul in a good matchup at home with Atlanta. Cristian Espinoza has scored in two straight and just hit double digit goals for the season as he continues to serve as San Jose’s top attacking threat. To round out my squad, I’m pulling for a barnburner between Vancouver and Austin at BC Place, and will be looking to club-leading scorers Brian White and Sebastian Driussi to find the back of the net.