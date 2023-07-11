Chicho Arango: How will the star striker improve Real Salt Lake?

Just days before the 28-year-old was scheduled to make his debut for Real Salt Lake , another high-level goalscorer was dominating in Utah by putting five strikes past the goalkeeper. That’s an impressive accomplishment at any level, but this player made it look easy, even as Arango watched from the sidelines.

Looks like the goalscoring genes are strong in the Arango family. Chicho’s son scored 5 goals in his youth soccer game today in Salt Lake apparently. #RSL (chichoarango/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/FXxT1gVcyh

One short stint with Pachuca in Liga MX later, and the MLS Cup/Supporters’ Shield winner is back in MLS, this time with RSL. Here’s what makes the Designated Player so special, and how he’ll impact his new Western Conference team.

After making his debut for LAFC midway through 2021, Arango quickly became known as an elite goalscorer in MLS. He scored 14 goals in 1400 minutes for LAFC in 2021, finishing in the 94th percentile in non-penalty goals per 90 minutes and the 88th in non-penalty xG per 90 among MLS forwards, according to FBref. He added 16 goals in just over 2,300 minutes in 2022, finishing in the 82nd percentile in non-penalty goals per 90 and the 95th in non-penalty xG per 90 among MLS forwards.

While the senior Arango didn’t manage five goals in his return to Major League Soccer, he scored once and added an immediate boost to Pablo Mastroeni’s starting lineup in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Orlando City SC . The Colombian international striker, who joined RSL in the recently-opened Secondary Transfer Window for a reported club-record fee, has picked up right where he left off in MLS.

As Pablo Ruiz prepares to take a free kick from the right side of the field, Arango’s head is up. He’s waiting for just the right time to start his run. A moment before Ruiz connects with the ball, Chicho begins to make his move, curling towards the edge of the six-yard box and finding space behind a pair of Orlando defenders. He pushes off the ground with his left foot, explodes forward and meets the ball in the air, powering a header past Pedro Gallese to give RSL a 1-0 lead.

The timing, the movement and the strong finish shown above are all major themes of Arango’s game. At this point in his career, the veteran striker is very well-rounded. He has the strength and skill to contribute in virtually every phase of the game, holding off defenders and combining with teammates to create opportunities in the final third before moving into the box to find shots.

During his time with LAFC, Arango didn’t find himself terribly involved in buildup or possession deeper downfield. He finished in the 29th percentile or lower in both 2021 and 2022 for passes attempted among MLS forwards, according to FBref. That’s no problem for RSL, who prefer to get to the final third via direct passes. However, Arango ended those seasons much higher in metrics like key passes and passes into the final third, indicating his involvement in more advanced attacking sequences.

At times, Arango can be a little too involved in those sequences, firing off shots on goal before the play has finished developing.

In 2021, his shots came from an average distance of 18.5 yards from goal, which was more than seven yards further than the most selective striker in MLS that year (Brian White, 11 yards). In 2022, that number dropped to 18 yards but still trailed the leaders (Gyasi Zardes & Adam Buksa with 10.5 yards) by more than seven yards. That lack of discipline is something Mastreoni will want to keep an eye on in Salt Lake.

Arango doesn’t just hit and hope, though – he takes a lot of great shots, too. His tenacity in the box, where he’s constantly hunting for a sliver of green grass to connect with the ball before slamming it into the back of the net, is matched by only a handful of other strikers from around MLS.