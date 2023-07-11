Matchday

Matchday 25: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

23MLS_Season_Pass_Match_Info_MD25
MLSsoccer staff

Just two more matchdays until the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 19 and then Leagues Cup beginning on July 21!

Those two benchmarks, with the Secondary Transfer Window also carrying through Aug. 2, give teams pressure to create/carry forward momentum.

When pulling up MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, here's how to navigate the options:

  • Apple TV - Free = games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
  • Apple TV - MLS Season Pass = an MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
  • Tune into the MLS 360 whip-around show for live look-ins and analysis of every match's key moments.
  • MLS Countdown is your lead-in, and MLS Wrap-Up comes at night's end.

New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United

New England, who get Carles Gil back from suspension, can potentially reach second in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta, who have striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (hamstring) upgraded to questionable, can enter home Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot territory.

Seems like a big one!

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati

Aaron Boupendza, Cincy’s new DP striker, won't make his MLS debut just yet. That leaves Luciano Acosta, with Brandon Vazquez still representing the US at the Gold Cup, driving the Supporters’ Shield leader's attack. He's been phenomenal with 10g/7a in 20 matches.

The Red Bulls, for the first time all season, can win back-to-back matches – and doing so could vault them into the East’s playoff field. Somewhat under the radar, midfielder Frankie Amaya has recorded a goal or an assist in three straight matches.

Chicago Fire FC vs. CF Montréal

Kei Kamara, on 144 career MLS goals, is one away from tying Landon Donovan for second-most in league history. Facing a Montréal side that’s 1W-8L-2D away from home and lost two straight, the legendary striker just might get there midweek.

If Kamara pulls it off, it’d be quite the story before he joins the MLS All-Stars next week as a Commissioner’s Pick.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Minnesota United FC

Teemu Pukki’s debut for Minnesota United didn’t quite go to plan, as Finland’s all-time goals leader was held off the scoresheet in a 4-1 defeat to Austin. But there’s quickly another chance to strike, hoping to form a potentially lucrative partnership with No. 10 Emanuel Reynoso.

The Dynamo might go as far as Héctor Herrera takes them this year – potentially towards a home playoff game. Here was head coach Ben Olsen after last weekend’s draw vs. SKC: “Him being an All-Star is a no-brainer for me. He's been as good as any midfielder in this league."

The above also presents a chance to resurface this goal:

WATCH: Héctor Herrera creates video game-like goal

Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

Alan Pulido is the most in-form striker in MLS, scoring nine goals since the start of June. Now tied for third in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, he’s certainly back to his pre-knee injury self.

Real Salt Lake, the league’s best road team (6W-3L-2D), have their own striker-centric storyline to track. Chicho Arango is back in MLS and last weekend scored just over 22 minutes into his first RSL game; it’s just what he does.

Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union

Those Hany Mukhtar rumors? Turns out they're far more smoke than fire.

That leaves Philadelphia hoping to corral Nashville's star No. 10, who's tracking towards repeating as Landon Donovan MLS MVP. With star goalkeeper Andre Blake carrying Jamaica into the Gold Cup semifinals vs. Mexico, and Union coach Jim Curtin forecasting squad rotation, stopping him is no easy task.

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

After a weather delay from July 4, this one resumes Wednesday night.

The short version: Play will resume in the 46th minute after being halted at halftime with the score 0-0. Both clubs must use the same players on the field and substitutes available as when the match was initially postponed, so new Rapids left back Andrew Gutman can't play (as one example since he was acquired after the initial game).

LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Is this a preview into the Western Conference Final later this year? It wouldn't be too surprising if these squads meet with an MLS Cup berth on the line.

In the meantime, star midfielder Eduard Löwen is nearing a return for first-place St. Louis. LAFC, now in third place, are trying to stop their slump from extending into a five-game winless stretch.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC

It got lost in the shuffle of Seattle's big win at Vancouver last weekend, but Stefan Cleveland made some huge saves when deputizing for Stefan Frei (concussion protocol). If Frei can't go, the West's best defense (20 goals allowed) won't miss a beat with one of the league's top backups.

For San Jose, Cristian Espinoza has now scored in back-to-back games after being held off the scoresheet for nearly all of May and June. The Argentine winger, selected as a 2023 All-Star, is heating up and has 10g/6a in 22 games this year.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Austin FC

Correlation doesn't always = causation, but it likely does in this instance:

Sebastián Driussi is returning to his 2022 form, and Austin FC are suddenly now undefeated in four games (3W-0L-1D) with a +9 goal differential in that span.

Vancouver head coach Vanni Sartini has talked a big talk at times in 2023, but his team's in danger of slipping out of the West's playoff field heading into the All-Star break. Another inspired Ryan Gauld performance would go a long way towards avoiding that.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday

Related Stories

Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy suspended additional game
MLS Fantasy Week 21 positional rankings and gaming advice
Jim Curtin signs contract extension with Philadelphia Union
More News
More News
Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy suspended additional game
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy suspended additional game
Matchday 25: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 25: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
MLS Fantasy Week 21 positional rankings and gaming advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 21 positional rankings and gaming advice
Vancouver Whitecaps sign Andrés Cubas to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Andrés Cubas to contract extension
LA Galaxy acquire defender Tony Alfaro from NYCFC
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy acquire defender Tony Alfaro from NYCFC
2023 MLS All-Star Week Fan Events

2023 MLS All-Star Week Fan Events
More News
Video
Video
Were the red cards in Columbus vs. NYCFC correctly given?
10:15
Instant Replay

Were the red cards in Columbus vs. NYCFC correctly given?
Player of the Matchday 24: Léo Chú
0:36

Player of the Matchday 24: Léo Chú
Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:52

Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. San Jose Earthquakes | July 8, 2023
6:57

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. San Jose Earthquakes | July 8, 2023
More Video