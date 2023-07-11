Matchday 25: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Just two more matchdays until the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 19 and then Leagues Cup beginning on July 21!

Those two benchmarks, with the Secondary Transfer Window also carrying through Aug. 2, give teams pressure to create/carry forward momentum.

When pulling up MLS Season Pass on Apple TV , here's how to navigate the options:

If Kamara pulls it off, it’d be quite the story before he joins the MLS All-Stars next week as a Commissioner’s Pick.

Kei Kamara , on 144 career MLS goals, is one away from tying Landon Donovan for second-most in league history. Facing a Montréal side that’s 1W-8L-2D away from home and lost two straight, the legendary striker just might get there midweek.

The Red Bulls , for the first time all season, can win back-to-back matches – and doing so could vault them into the East’s playoff field. Somewhat under the radar, midfielder Frankie Amaya has recorded a goal or an assist in three straight matches.

New England , who get Carles Gil back from suspension, can potentially reach second in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta , who have striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (hamstring) upgraded to questionable, can enter home Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot territory.

The above also presents a chance to resurface this goal:

The Dynamo might go as far as Héctor Herrera takes them this year – potentially towards a home playoff game. Here was head coach Ben Olsen after last weekend’s draw vs. SKC : “Him being an All-Star is a no-brainer for me. He's been as good as any midfielder in this league."

Teemu Pukki’ s debut for Minnesota United didn’t quite go to plan, as Finland’s all-time goals leader was held off the scoresheet in a 4-1 defeat to Austin . But there’s quickly another chance to strike, hoping to form a potentially lucrative partnership with No. 10 Emanuel Reynoso .

Those Hany Mukhtar rumors? Turns out they're far more smoke than fire.

Real Salt Lake , the league’s best road team (6W-3L-2D), have their own striker-centric storyline to track. Chicho Arango is back in MLS and last weekend scored just over 22 minutes into his first RSL game; it’s just what he does .

Alan Pulido is the most in-form striker in MLS, scoring nine goals since the start of June. Now tied for third in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, he’s certainly back to his pre-knee injury self.

That leaves Philadelphia hoping to corral Nashville's star No. 10, who's tracking towards repeating as Landon Donovan MLS MVP. With star goalkeeper Andre Blake carrying Jamaica into the Gold Cup semifinals vs. Mexico, and Union coach Jim Curtin forecasting squad rotation, stopping him is no easy task.

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 9:00 pm ET

After a weather delay from July 4, this one resumes Wednesday night.

The short version: Play will resume in the 46th minute after being halted at halftime with the score 0-0. Both clubs must use the same players on the field and substitutes available as when the match was initially postponed, so new Rapids left back Andrew Gutman can't play (as one example since he was acquired after the initial game).

LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET

Is this a preview into the Western Conference Final later this year? It wouldn't be too surprising if these squads meet with an MLS Cup berth on the line.

In the meantime, star midfielder Eduard Löwen is nearing a return for first-place St. Louis. LAFC, now in third place, are trying to stop their slump from extending into a five-game winless stretch.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET

It got lost in the shuffle of Seattle's big win at Vancouver last weekend, but Stefan Cleveland made some huge saves when deputizing for Stefan Frei (concussion protocol). If Frei can't go, the West's best defense (20 goals allowed) won't miss a beat with one of the league's top backups.

For San Jose, Cristian Espinoza has now scored in back-to-back games after being held off the scoresheet for nearly all of May and June. The Argentine winger, selected as a 2023 All-Star, is heating up and has 10g/6a in 22 games this year.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Austin FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET