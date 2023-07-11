USA vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup semifinal

The United States continue their Gold Cup title defense Wednesday evening in San Diego, needing to defeat Panama to clinch a spot in the July 16 final in Los Angeles.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Univision, TUDN
When
- Wednesday, July 12 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.
The winner will meet either Jamaica or Mexico for the regional title, and the USMNT aim to complete a confederation clean sweep after raising the Nations League trophy last month.
The USMNT will like their chances of progressing closer to a joint-region-leading eighth Gold Cup title, though Panama shouldn’t be underestimated. Los Canaleros gave the Yanks a scare during 2022 World Cup qualifying, beating them 1-0 in Central America before the return leg was a flip-the-script blowout (5-1 win).
One extra wrinkle: this matchup occurs at the future home of MLS's to-be-named 2025 expansion team, and supporters will offer a glimpse into what the SoCal city brings.
- Group A: 1st place, 2W-0L-1D, +12 GD
- Quarterfinal: 2-2 draw vs. Canada (3-2 PKs)
The USMNT must reset after the emotional rollercoaster they experienced Sunday night in Cincinnati, needing penalty kicks to overcome their northern neighbor following a dramatic 2-2 draw. Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was the hero from the spot, another sign explaining why he sports the captain’s armband this tournament.
Although he didn’t score against Canada, FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira is still a player to watch after notching two hat tricks in the USMNT’s Group A-topping performance. Ditto for those like Revolution left back DeJuan Jones and New York City FC midfielder James Sands, who have both offered a steadying presence.
With a short turnaround, how much will interim head coach B.J. Callaghan rotate the lineup? That's a key question, as he's repeatedly preached about players stepping up and maximizing their minutes.
- Group C: 1st place, 2W-0L-1D, +2 GD
- Quarterfinal: 4-0 win vs. Qatar
Panama were ascendant in their quarterfinal vs. Qatar, using a hat trick from forward Ismael Díaz to dispatch the 2022 FIFA World Cup host nation Saturday evening (4-0 win) in Arlington, Texas. They'll hope that extra day of rest, and less travel to the West Coast, will offer a competitive advantage.
Panama have featured an MLS-centric central midfield, pairing Coco Carrasquilla (Houston Dynamo FC) with Aníbal Godoy (Nashville SC). They're two of Los Canaleros' steadiest players, while Díaz and Liga MX standout Yoel Bárcenas draw extra attention in the final third.
Historically speaking, head coach Thomas Christiansen and Co. are trying to reach Panama's third-ever Gold Cup final. They previously reached that stage in 2005 and 2013, having lost on both occasions to the USMNT.