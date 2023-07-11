USA vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup semifinal

The United States continue their Gold Cup title defense Wednesday evening in San Diego, needing to defeat Panama to clinch a spot in the July 16 final in Los Angeles.

One extra wrinkle: this matchup occurs at the future home of MLS's to-be-named 2025 expansion team , and supporters will offer a glimpse into what the SoCal city brings.

The USMNT will like their chances of progressing closer to a joint-region-leading eighth Gold Cup title, though Panama shouldn’t be underestimated. Los Canaleros gave the Yanks a scare during 2022 World Cup qualifying, beating them 1-0 in Central America before the return leg was a flip-the-script blowout ( 5-1 win ).

The winner will meet either Jamaica or Mexico for the regional title, and the USMNT aim to complete a confederation clean sweep after raising the Nations League trophy last month.

The USMNT must reset after the emotional rollercoaster they experienced Sunday night in Cincinnati, needing penalty kicks to overcome their northern neighbor following a dramatic 2-2 draw. Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was the hero from the spot, another sign explaining why he sports the captain’s armband this tournament.

Although he didn’t score against Canada, FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira is still a player to watch after notching two hat tricks in the USMNT’s Group A-topping performance. Ditto for those like Revolution left back DeJuan Jones and New York City FC midfielder James Sands, who have both offered a steadying presence.