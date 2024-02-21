Your Wednesday Kickoff: The 2024 MLS season kicks off tonight!

The next time a Philadelphia crowd yells “SHOOOOOT” when Jakob Glesnes gets the ball, it’s going to hit a little different. Glesnes opened the Union’s CCC campaign with an all-timer of an own goal that came when he booted the ball back toward Andre Blake from about as conceivably far away as you could accidentally score an own goal.

Fortunately for the Union (and Glesnes), Julián Carranza had a much better sense of which goal to shoot toward. His hat trick led the way for a Union side that woke up and began to look a lot like the group that made a run to the semifinals of last year’s competition… and then that momentum kind of disappeared at the end. Probably because I wrote the part about looking like the group that made a run before the game ended. My bad, y’all. They’re still in control, but it’s going to take a little more work for Philly to advance in the second leg.