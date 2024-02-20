MLS Fantasy Round 1 Positional Rankings 

MLS Fantasy is back with a bang!
The opening round gives us a double-game week right out of the gate, with both Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake playing twice. Players with two matches in one round will get credit for their combined score over both games, giving them added value with two opportunities to rack up fantasy points.
Round 1 starts on Wednesday with Miami hosting Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), so let’s dive right in and look at the top options in each position to get your team off to a hot start.
Teams on a DGW: MIA, RSL
Teams on BYE: VAN
Goalkeepers
Drake Callender and Zac MacMath are the only goalkeepers with the potential to play twice this week, planting them both at the top of the rankings with two chances to collect a clean sheet. If you want to load up on Miami and RSL field players for the DGW (you only get three players max per club each round), look at Philadelphia’s Andre Blake playing at home against a retooled Chicago Fire FC attack.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Drake Callender
MIA
vs. RSL, at LA
$6.5
2. Zac MacMath
RSL
at MIA, at STL
$6.0
3. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. CHI
$6.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alex Bono
DC
vs. NE
$5.5
Defenders
Julian Gressel could turn out to be a cheat code in MLS Fantasy based on where he’s deployed for Miami. He saw time at both wingback and higher up the field as a midfielder in preseason – and playing alongside two of the most lethal goalscorers in the world, he’s sure to rack up points at both ends of the pitch this season.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Julian Gressel
MIA
vs. RSL, at LA
$7.5
2. Jordi Alba
MIA
vs. RSL, at LA
$6.5
3. Justen Glad
RSL
at MIA, at STL
$6.0
4. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CHI
$7.5
5. Alvaro Barreal
CIN
vs. TOR
$7.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Marco Farfan
DAL
vs. SJ
$5.5
2. Jake Davis
SKC
at HOU
$5.0
Midfielders
Pablo Ruiz is back in action after missing the second half of the 2023 season with a knee injury. He’s been firing on all cylinders in preseason, and with two bites at piling up points, I expect him to be heavily involved in the Real Salt Lake attack this week.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
at MIA, at STL
$7.5
2. Diego Luna
RSL
at MIA, at STL
$7.0
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. TOR
$9.0
4. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. RBNY
$8.5
5. Carles Gil
NE
at DC
$9.0
6. Thiago Almada
ATL
at CLB
$9.0
7. Sergio Busquets
MIA
vs. RSL, at LA
$8.0
8. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. CHI
$8.0
9. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. MIA
$8.5
10. Facundo Torres
ORL
vs. MTL
$8.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Diego Gómez
MIA
vs. RSL, at LA
$5.5
2. Esmir Bajraktarevic
NE
at DC
$5.0
3. Mathieu Choiniere
MTL
at ORL
$5.5
Forwards
If the public overreaction to preseason results is any indication, both Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez could go somewhat overlooked in Round 1 of MLS Fantasy. Even in limited minutes across two games, both attackers have the potential to pile up big points – making it well worth the risk as an early play to set your team up for the top prize.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. RSL, at LA
$10.0
2. Luis Suárez
MIA
vs. RSL, at LA
$9.0
3. Cristian Arango
RSL
at MIA, at STL
$8.5
4. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. ATL
$9.0
5. Aaron Boupendza
CIN
vs. TOR
$8.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Anderson Julio
RSL
at MIA, at STL
$7.0
2. Dante Sealy
DAL
vs. SJ
$4.5
