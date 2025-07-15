LAFC defender Aaron Long out for season with Achilles injury

LAFC defender Aaron Long will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to a ruptured left Achilles tendon, the club announced Tuesday.

The standout center back suffered the injury in the second half of LAFC's 2-0 win over FC Dallas at BMO Stadium on Saturday. The Black & Gold captain has since undergone successful surgery.

Long is a back-line linchpin for LAFC, making 104 appearances across all competitions since his 2023 arrival. Before his move to LAFC, Long enjoyed a decorated run with New York Red Bulls, where he claimed MLS Defender of the Year and Best XI honors in 2018.

The 32-year-old parlayed that success into regular call-ups for the US men's national team, which has capped him 35 times since 2018.

The news arrives as LAFC are in a tight race for a top-four spot in the Western Conference and home-field advantage in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (32 points; 9W-5L-5D).