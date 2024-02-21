Matchday

Orlando City SC vs. Cavalry FC: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

24MLS_CCC_H2W_CavalryvORL
MLSsoccer staff

Orlando City SC's 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign gets underway Wednesday evening when head coach Oscar Pareja's side heads north for a Leg 1 match against Canadian Premier League foe Cavalry FC.

How to watch & stream

  • FS2, Fubo TV

When

Where

  • Starlight Stadium | Langford, British Columbia

Wednesday's series opener, held at a neutral-site venue, is followed by Leg 2 back at Orlando's Inter&Co Stadium on Feb. 27. The winner, first decided by aggregate goals and then (if necessary) away goals, meets Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the Round of 16 come early March. 

Expanded and rebranded for 2024, the Champions Cup winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The tournament final is held on June 2.

Orlando City

This marks the second straight CCC appearance for the Lions, who clinched 2024's berth via their second-place finish in the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield standings (club-record 63 points). Last year's run ended in the Round of 16 against Tigres, eliminated by the away-goals tiebreaker after the two-leg series finished tied 1-1 on aggregate.

Building off last year's progress, the Lions have made some high-quality offseason additions. Colombian international striker Luis Muriel was acquired from Italian Serie A side Atalanta, while midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro joined in free agency after helping Seattle Sounders FC become MLS's first-ever CCC winner in 2022. Additionally, Slovenian international center back David Brekalo has signed with the club.

Cavalry FC

Cavalry, led by head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr., are chasing an upset in their continental competition debut. They clinched their spot as the 2023 CPL Shield winner, but dropped a 2-1 decision to Forge FC in last year's league championship match.

Along the way, Cavalry's attack was led by New Zealand international forward Myer Bevan and his league-best 11 goals. Additionally, Somali international winger Ali Musse and Dutch center back Daan Klomp made last year's CPL Best XI.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Concacaf Champions Cup Orlando City SC

