Matchday 25: What to know for Wednesday's must-watch matches

Another mid-week slate of games has arrived, with all but two teams competing during MLS Matchday 25.
Two high-profile Eastern Conference clashes have serious Supporters' Shield implications: FC Cincinnati host Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium, while Nashville SC battle the Columbus Crew at GEODIS Park.
Meanwhile, Minnesota United FC welcome LAFC to Allianz Field with the potential of ending the night atop the Western Conference standings.
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
Cincinnati's red-hot momentum hit a snag over the weekend in the Hell is Real derby. Winners of four straight, the then-Supporters' Shield leaders took an early two-goal advantage at home over the Crew, only for their archrivals to pull off an epic comeback for a shock 4-2 result.
Despite the setback, the Orange & Blue got an early tally from Pavel Bucha and yet another goal from Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Evander. The Brazilian playmaker scored for the fourth straight game, lacing a long-range blast to reach 13g/8a on the season.
Can Cincinnati return to winning ways and possibly re-take first place? With Evander and fellow DP Kévin Denkey (12g/1a) in top form, and the fans at TQL Stadium behind them, there's always reason for optimism.
As good as Cincy's stars have been, Inter Miami's main man – the one and only Lionel Messi – has been even more impressive of late.
The legendary Argentine No. 10 made it five straight league games with a brace on Matchday 24, netting twice as the Herons topped Nashville SC, 2-1, for their fifth straight win. The victory now has Miami within five points of the Supporters' Shield lead, with three games in hand on those above them.
With Messi (16g/7a) enjoying his best statistical run in years and Miami riding high after a historic FIFA Club World Cup showing, last year's Supporters' Shield winners look to be hitting their best form ahead of the final stretch of the regular season.
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Before Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Miami, Nashville were riding an MLS-best 12-game unbeaten streak behind the stellar play of DP duo Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge.
Mukhtar got his name on the scoresheet at Chase Stadium to improve to 10g/8a this year. Surridge, meanwhile, remains one of the league's most dangerous goal threats, accumulating 16g/3a to share the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with Messi.
Back home at GEODIS Park, B.J. Callaghan's side will get another chance to further prove their bona fides, and possibly take first place in the East, against a fellow Eastern Conference contender.
Columbus reminded everyone that they're still a force to be reckoned with over the weekend, thanks to an epic Hell is Real comeback.
All-Stars Diego Rossi (11g/4a) and Max Arfsten (4g/3a) – the latter returning from USMNT duty at the Concacaf Gold Cup – both found the back of the net, while homegrown Taha Habroune scored his first MLS goal to key the Crew's remarkable rally at TQL Stadium.
Wilfried Nancy's side are now unbeaten in five, winning four of those matches, and are just two points behind the first-place Philadelphia Union in the East.
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
First place could also be in the cards for Minnesota United, who sit just two points behind San Diego FC for the top spot in the West.
The Loons are playing like a top-of-the-table side, going undefeated in their last four league outings (3W-0L-1D) while also booking their spot in the US Open Cup semifinals.
Eric Ramsay's side are coming off a 4-1 dismantling of the San Jose Earthquakes, led by standout performances from the attacking duo of Tani Oluwaseyi (1g/2a) and Kelvin Yeboah (1g/1a).
LAFC, for their part, are riding a two-game winning streak after beating FC Dallas, 2-0, at home over the weekend.
Homegrown forward Nathan Ordaz opened the score to improve his statline to 5g/2a this season, while club standard-bearer Denis Bouanga (10g/7a) contributed a goal and an assist as he prepares to participate in his third straight MLS All-Star Game.
All the while, LAFC continue to climb up the Western Conference standings after taking part in the Club World Cup. In fact, a win at Allianz Field could propel the Black & Gold into a top-four spot.