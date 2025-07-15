Matchday 25: What to know for Wednesday's must-watch matches

Another mid-week slate of games has arrived, with all but two teams competing during MLS Matchday 25.

Meanwhile, Minnesota United FC welcome LAFC to Allianz Field with the potential of ending the night atop the Western Conference standings.

Can Cincinnati return to winning ways and possibly re-take first place? With Evander and fellow DP Kévin Denkey (12g/1a) in top form, and the fans at TQL Stadium behind them, there's always reason for optimism.

Despite the setback, the Orange & Blue got an early tally from Pavel Bucha and yet another goal from Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Evander . The Brazilian playmaker scored for the fourth straight game, lacing a long-range blast to reach 13g/8a on the season.

Cincinnati's red-hot momentum hit a snag over the weekend in the Hell is Real derby. Winners of four straight, the then-Supporters' Shield leaders took an early two-goal advantage at home over the Crew, only for their archrivals to pull off an epic comeback for a shock 4-2 result .

As good as Cincy's stars have been, Inter Miami's main man – the one and only Lionel Messi – has been even more impressive of late.

The legendary Argentine No. 10 made it five straight league games with a brace on Matchday 24, netting twice as the Herons topped Nashville SC, 2-1, for their fifth straight win. The victory now has Miami within five points of the Supporters' Shield lead, with three games in hand on those above them.