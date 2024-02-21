Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami use buyout on Corentin Jean

Inter Miami CF have used their offseason buyout on attacker Corentin Jean, the club announced Tuesday, ensuring the Frenchman won't occupy an international roster slot or count against their 2024 salary budget.

Jean, 28, joined Inter Miami halfway through the 2022 season from Ligue 1 side RC Lens. He produced 1g/1a in 18 MLS matches before suffering a torn ACL last July.

Jean's exit is the latest departure from Inter Miami as they looked to become roster-compliant before their Feb. 21 opener vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

