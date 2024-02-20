St. Louis CITY sign SuperDraft selection Hosei Kijima

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have signed MLS SuperDraft pick Hosei Kijima through the 2024 season with options for 2025-2027, the club announced Tuesday.

Kijima, a Japan-born midfielder, was picked No. 17 overall (first round) out of Wake Forest. Additionally, forward and SuperDraft pick Brendan McSorley has joined St. Louis' MLS NEXT Pro team after being picked No. 79 overall (third round) out of Providence College.

"We’re excited for both Hosei and Brendan to begin their professional careers with us after a successful preseason," St. Louis CITY sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a statement.

"Both players have adapted well to the team culture and principles, and we look forward to helping them reach their full potential."

While at Wake Forest, Kijima served as team captain and was named United Soccer Coaches All-South Region First Team. He tallied 9g/10a in 63 matches played.