San Diego FC, Milan Iloski agree to loan termination

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual loan termination

San Diego FC and forward Milan Iloski have mutually agreed to a loan termination effective immediately, the club announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old will now rejoin Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjælland. The clubs are both in the Right to Dream organization.

Iloski departs SDFC after tallying 10g/1a in 14 games. He was their second-leading scorer, despite playing just 471 minutes.

In April, the former Real Salt Lake homegrown player joined San Diego on loan from Nordsjælland through July.

"We want to thank Milan for his time and contributions to San Diego FC," said sporting director Tyler Heaps.

"He played an important role in our early history, and we respect his desire to return to FC Nordsjaelland and his decision to pursue other opportunities at this time. We wish him the best in this next stage of his career."