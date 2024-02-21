Matchday

CA Independiente vs. New England Revolution: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

MLSsoccer staff

The New England Revolution begin their Caleb Porter era on Wednesday evening in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, clashing with CA Independiente in their native Panama.

How to watch & stream

  • Tubi, Fubo TV

When

Where

  • Estadio Universidad Latina | Penonomé, Panama

Wednesday's series opener is followed by Leg 2 back at New England's Gillette Stadium on Feb. 29. The winner, first decided by aggregate goals and then (if necessary) away goals, meets Costa Rican side Alajuelense in the Round of 16 come early March.

Expanded and rebranded for 2024, the Champions Cup winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The tournament final is held on June 2.

New England Revolution

Two months after naming Porter head coach, New England have a competitive game. This new beginning, earned after their 2023 regular-season performance (sixth in the Supporters' Shield table), occurs in a notoriously tricky Concacaf locale.

Club captain Carles Gil remains their star, while new goalkeeper Henrich Ravas has big shoes to fill. Homegrown standouts Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarevic, plus forward Tomás Chancalay, are all expected to have key roles as well.

Club Atletico Independiente de La Chorrera

CAI reached this year's Champions Cup as a 2023 Central American Cup semifinalist. They're also six-time Liga Panameña champions.

Need a reminder of CA Independiente's potential? In 2019's Concacaf Champions League, they thumped Toronto FC by a 5-1 aggregate score in the Round of 16 before losing 4-2 on aggregate to Sporting Kansas City in the quarterfinals.

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
Matchday Concacaf Champions Cup New England Revolution

