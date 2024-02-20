Orlando City sign midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have signed midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-27, the club announced Tuesday.

Kocevski, 21, was selected No. 21 overall (first round) by Orlando in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of Syracuse University.

“Jeorgio has had a really strong preseason camp with us, demonstrating everything we saw in him when we were scouting him and analyzing his game in college,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

“He’s done well working his way into the group, even starting in our friendly against Flamengo and holding his own against some of the best in Brazil, and we’re excited to have him with us this season.”

While at Syracuse, Kocevski posted 7g/18a in 71 games. He was named ACC Co-Midfielder of the Year as a senior and helped the Orange win the 2022 NCAA national title.

A year ago, Orlando posted a club-record 63 points (18W-7L-9D). Their season debut arrives on Feb. 24 vs. CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).