Charlotte FC sign forward Iuri Tavares from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have signed forward Iuri Tavares from their MLS NEXT Pro team, Crown Legacy FC, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Cape Verde international is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He occupies an international roster spot.

"Iuri is a talented forward who has made the most of his opportunities since coming to Charlotte and is another example of our strategic approach to Crown Legacy FC and the professional pathway," said general manager Zoran Krneta.

"Iuri showed his goal-scoring and technical ability during his time in MLS NEXT Pro and has impressed the first team coaching staff during preseason camp which proved him deserving of an MLS contract. We are excited to add Iuri to our frontline and watch him develop at the next level."

Tavares joined Charlotte's organization last year from Portuguese top-flight side Estoril. He then tallied 12g/4a in 27 matches for Crown Legacy, helping them top the Eastern Conference standings.

Tavares is Charlotte's fourth signing out of MLS NEXT Pro this offseason. Midfielder Nikola Petković, defender João Pedro and goalkeeper Chituru Odunze were all previously elevated from Crown Legacy.

Now led by head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte's 2024 season begins on Feb. 24 vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).