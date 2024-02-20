Nashville SC sign defender Julian Gaines

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Nashville SC have signed defender Julian Gaines through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Tuesday.

Gaines, 21, last played for LAFC. He is also the brother of Nashville forward McKinze Gaines.

“Julian is a dynamic young player who can contribute on the flanks as both a winger and outside back,” general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. “He is someone we think could have a bright future, and we look forward to him being a part of our club.”

Gaines has made two MLS appearances in his young career. The former US youth international has also played extensively for LAFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro and for Las Vegas Lights in the USL Championship.

Nashville, now in their fifth season, start their league slate on Feb. 25 vs. the New York Red Bulls (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).