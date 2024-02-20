Inter Miami introduce Chase Stadium in naming rights partnership

Inter Miami CF have entered a new naming rights partnership with JPMorgan Chase, whereby their home is now called Chase Stadium.

The 21,500-seat home venue, located in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was previously known as DRV PNK Stadium. Now, Chase will have a visible presence throughout the stadium with major signage on the interior and exterior of the structure. Inter Miami will also introduce the JP Morgan Suite Level and VIP Entrance, and showcase the company’s brands on key visuals with LEDs and other stadium signage.

The multi-year partnership sees JPMorgan Chase, the country's largest bank, become an official main partner of Inter Miami.

“Inter Miami is honored to partner with the country's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase,” Inter Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi said in a release. “We could not have envisioned a more fitting new main partner, as we look forward to chasing our dreams at Chase Stadium in 2024 and beyond.”

There are additional perks for Chase debit and credit card clients, including Chase Sapphire, Chase Freedom and Ink Business cards, such as:

An exclusive entrance to enter Chase Stadium on matchday via the Chase Fast Lane (expected to go live in the coming weeks).

Special promotions include presale ticket access, preferred seating opportunities and discounts on merchandise at the Inter Miami CF Team Store and food concessions located at Chase Stadium.

Going forward, the two organizations will collaborate on methods to build thriving communities and drive sustainable impact across the region. For example, JPMorgan Chase has made more than $42 million in philanthropic contributions in the region over the past five years, including as a founding contributor to Tech Equity Miami. Tech Equity Miami is a $100 million five-year initiative focused on supporting and creating more opportunities for underserved youth and small businesses in Miami’s growing technology sector.

"Inter Miami CF and JPMorgan Chase are two global brands that share a common goal of uniting communities and people around the world," said Daniel Pinto, president and CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

"We not only do business throughout Miami and South Florida, but the region is home to many of our employees, customers and community partners. Having grown up in Argentina, I have long been an admirer of how this sport can lift up a city economically and culturally, and we’re excited to play an even bigger role in the region’s vibrant economic growth."