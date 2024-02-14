Your Wednesday Kickoff: FC Cincinnati, St. Louis CITY previews

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will decide their Concacaf Champions Cup fate Wednesday night at Liga MX titans Tigres UANL in the return leg of their Round One series. Vancouver have their work cut out for them at the Estadio Universitario in Leg 2, after conceding late and settling for a 1-1 draw at home in last week's opening match. Kickoff is set for 8 pm ET on FS2. For more info on how to watch, head here.

Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loría is out long-term. The 26-year-old Costa Rican international is expected to miss between four and five months after he underwent a successful Anterolateral Ligament reconstruction and meniscectomy of his left knee. Loría's setback is Portland's second long-term injury of preseason camp after left back Claudio Bravo had a right knee operation. Bravo is expected back by late April.

Charlotte FC have acquired midfielder Djibril Diani from Ligue 2 side SM Caen. The 26-year-old former French youth international is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He occupies an international roster slot.

Chicago Fire have completed a blockbuster move in free agency, announcing Tuesday they've acquired midfielder Kellyn Acosta . An MLS Cup champion in 2022, Acosta has been one of the league's consistent center-mids of the past decade with 18g/25a in 252 matches spanning FC Dallas, Colorado Rapids and, most recently, LAFC.

Yes, we know the rosters aren’t finalized yet. The rosters are never finalized.

2023 By The Numbers (per American Soccer Analysis)

They were good at soccer.

Cincy led the league in expected goals scored, expected goal differential and expected points. Nothing about their run to the Supporters’ Shield could be classified as a fluke.

The same goes for Luciano Acosta’s MVP run. He overperformed his xG a little bit, but he still finished in the 91st percentile non-penalty xG+xA and the 99th percentile in shot-creating actions. If you’re looking for some kind of major flaw in last year’s team, you aren’t going to find it. You can’t help but wonder what the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs edition of Hell is Real would have been like with Matt Miazga in Cincy’s back three.

2024 DKO Range Prediction

Between first and sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The odds Cincy don’t finish in a home playoff spot seem low. However, you can lay out a straightforward path for this team to come up short. First and foremost, it’s MLS. It’s hard to win consistently by design. Following up a Supporters’ Shield-winning season with another Shield-caliber season doesn’t happen. There hasn’t been a back-to-back Shield winner since 2011. Since the 2017 expansion to 22 teams, Shield winners have, on average, picked up 48 points and finished in 11th place in the overall standings the following season. Keeping good teams together is tough. Surviving extra games in Concacaf is tough.

It’s also tough to survive major changes. Striker Brandon Vazquez is gone. He didn’t match the highs of his 2022 season in 2023, but Cincy are going to have a tough time replacing his value. Center back Yerson Mosquera is also gone. He’s been replaced by Miles Robinson, but matching Mosquera’s impact will be difficult, even with a player like Robinson. And, as of now, Cincy don’t have a clear starter at right wingback. Those question marks, plus a few extra games in Concacaf Champions Cup, are the kind of things that have derailed past Shield winners.

Ok, does everyone feel like we’ve effectively “both sides-ed” this thing to death yet? Because the much more likely outcome is the obvious one. This roster is still outstanding, Vazquez underwhelmed last season, Robinson should be something close to a like-for-like to Mosquera and there’s no real reason to be concerned about a low-leverage position like right wingback. Now, if Alvaro Barreal leaves, then we can talk about Cincy taking a huge step back. Right now though, Barreal is still here and the Garys are primed for big things yet again in 2024. Maybe not Shield-caliber things, but they’re not aiming for the Shield. This year is all about earning a Cup of any kind before their championship window closes.

Player of the People

Aaron Boupendza represents all of us who have wanted to yell “WILD CARD” and then jump out of the back of a speeding van after cutting said van’s brakes.

This could all go pretty well if…