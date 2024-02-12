Tigres UANL vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will decide their Concacaf Champions Cup fate Wednesday night at Liga MX titans Tigres UANL in the return leg of their Round One series.

Should Wednesday's game end in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, two 15-minute extra periods will be played. If no winner emerges in extra time, the series will be decided via a penalty-kick shootout.

Away goals are counted in CCC, meaning the 'Caps must win by any scoreline or tie by two goals or more to advance directly to the Round of 16 – where the winner of the Orlando City SC -Cavalry SC bracket awaits.

Vancouver have their work cut out for them at the Estadio Universitario in Leg 2, after conceding late and settling for a 1-1 draw at home in last week's opening match.

Tigres not only boast one of Concacaf's most stacked lineups, but also a fearsome talent in the form of André-Pierre Gignac. The prolific French striker was at it again for Los Auriazules in the opening leg, salvaging a crucial draw (and away goal) for Tigres with a stunning free-kick two minutes from time.

Gignac & Co. are now set to host the final 90 minutes of the series at "El Volcán," where they haven't lost in almost a year. Tigres also have history on their side against the Whitecaps, having never lost to their MLS opponent in four previous official encounters (3W-0L-1D).