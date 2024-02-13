USMNT to face Colombia for 2024 Copa América prep

USMNT vs. Colombia
MLSsoccer staff

The US men’s national team will host Colombia on June 8 as a 2024 Copa América tune-up match, the federation announced Tuesday.

The international friendly will be contested at FedExField in the Washington, D.C., area. Kickoff is set for 5:37 pm ET (TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock).

"As we continue to build toward this summer's Copa América and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we relish the challenge of competing against the best possible opponents and Colombia checks that box," USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release.

"They have been a standout team in World Cup qualifying and showcase some of the world’s top talent. We are thrilled to have the US men's national team back to FedExField and the DMV, a place with an incredible history of support for our team and for soccer overall."

This will be the 21st clash between the USMNT and Colombia, with the latter currently riding a 19-match unbeaten streak heading into the March international window. Colombia are third in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with an unblemished 3W-0L-3D record.

The USMNT are preparing for a busy stretch, starting with the Concacaf Nations League Finals in March. Copa América arrives in June, while the Paris Olympics await in July and August.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
US Men's National Team

