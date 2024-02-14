Chicago Fire sign USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have completed a blockbuster move in free agency, announcing Tuesday they have acquired midfielder Kellyn Acosta.
The US international is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. An MLS Cup 2022 champion, he most recently played for LAFC.
"We're very pleased that Kellyn has joined the club, as he was our primary target in free agency in the offseason," sporting director Georg Heitz said in a statement. "We wanted to add a well-rounded central midfielder with strong leadership qualities and a track record of success.
"… Kellyn choosing the Fire at this stage of his career shows that he fully believes in our vision to build a club that is one of the top teams in MLS and has a deep connection with the local community."
Acosta, 28, originally turned pro midway through the 2012 season as an FC Dallas homegrown player. Over the last decade-plus, he's been one of MLS' more consistent center-mids with 18g/25a in 252 matches spanning FCD, Colorado Rapids and LAFC.
On the international stage, Acosta has scored two goals in 58 USMNT appearances. His accomplishments include appearing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning two Gold Cups and lifting a Nations League title.
Acosta is Chicago's second major signing this month after striker Hugo Cuypers arrived from Belgian side Gent on a club-record deal (reportedly up to $14 million). Together, Acosta and Cuypers join a pre-existing core that's headlined by goalkeeper Chris Brady and midfielders Xherdan Shaqiri and Brian Gutiérrez.
Building towards 2024, Chicago's opener is Feb. 24 at the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're led by head coach Frank Klopas and are chasing the club's first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2017.
