Chicago Fire sign USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have completed a blockbuster move in free agency, announcing Tuesday they have acquired midfielder Kellyn Acosta.

The US international is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. An MLS Cup 2022 champion, he most recently played for LAFC.

"We're very pleased that Kellyn has joined the club, as he was our primary target in free agency in the offseason," sporting director Georg Heitz said in a statement. "We wanted to add a well-rounded central midfielder with strong leadership qualities and a track record of success.