Portland Timbers sign Juan Mosquera to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Portland Timbers have signed defender Juan Mosquera to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Colombian international joined Portland in July 2022 from Independiente Medellín in his home country. Ever since, the right back has produced 2g/6a in 32 matches.

"Juan is deserving of this new contract, and it speaks to his development and impact during his time since joining the Portland Timbers," general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.

"We are excited to continue supporting his growth, and believe he is a player with a very bright future."