Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign Juan Mosquera to contract extension

Juan Mosquera - Portland Timbers

© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Portland Timbers have signed defender Juan Mosquera to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Colombian international joined Portland in July 2022 from Independiente Medellín in his home country. Ever since, the right back has produced 2g/6a in 32 matches.

"Juan is deserving of this new contract, and it speaks to his development and impact during his time since joining the Portland Timbers," general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.

"We are excited to continue supporting his growth, and believe he is a player with a very bright future."

Internationally, Mosquera has played in three matches for Colombia. A U22 Initiative signing, he also placed No. 15 on last year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Portland Timbers Juan Mosquera

Related Stories

Chicago Fire sign USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta
Charlotte FC sign French midfielder Djibril Diani
Nashville SC sign defender Brent Kallman
More News
More News
Chicago Fire sign USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire sign USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta
Duncan McGuire rejoins Orlando City: Blackburn Rovers saga "in the past"

Duncan McGuire rejoins Orlando City: Blackburn Rovers saga "in the past"
FC Dallas enter talent development partnership with Benfica

FC Dallas enter talent development partnership with Benfica
Portland Timbers sign Juan Mosquera to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign Juan Mosquera to contract extension
10 MLS players who will feel like new signings in 2024

10 MLS players who will feel like new signings in 2024
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
0:55

WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
1:00

WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
More Video