Charlotte FC sign French midfielder Djibril Diani

Charlotte FC have acquired midfielder Djibril Diani from Ligue 2 side SM Caen, the club announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old former French youth international is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He occupies an international roster slot.

"Djibril is a versatile, left-footed midfielder who can also operate as a left-sided center back. He’s a tidy, technical player with a rare athletic profile which suits the characteristics we’re looking for in those roles," Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.