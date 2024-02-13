Charlotte FC sign French midfielder Djibril Diani

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have acquired midfielder Djibril Diani from Ligue 2 side SM Caen, the club announced Tuesday.
The 26-year-old former French youth international is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He occupies an international roster slot.
"Djibril is a versatile, left-footed midfielder who can also operate as a left-sided center back. He’s a tidy, technical player with a rare athletic profile which suits the characteristics we’re looking for in those roles," Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.
"This was a great opportunity in the market to acquire a player who we have been looking at for some time and Djibril is a great complement to the roster options we currently have in the squad."
Diani has featured extensively at Caen and Swiss top-flight side Grasshoppers, after turning professional at Ligue 1 side Lens. Across all stops, he has 11g/6a in 204 appearances.
In Charlotte, the 6-foot-5 Diani joins a midfield group that includes Ashley Westwood, Brandt Bronico, Scott Arfield and Brecht Dejaegere.
Led by new head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte begin their third MLS season with a Feb. 24 opener vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant