Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loría out with knee injury

Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loría is out long-term, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old Costa Rican international is expected to miss between four and five months after he underwent a successful Anterolateral Ligament reconstruction and meniscectomy of his left knee.   

Loría has played for Portland since the 2019 season, leading to 6g/12a in 108 matches (47 starts) for the Saprissa product. He was part of their MLS is Back Tournament-winning side in 2020.

Loría's setback is Portland's second long-term injury of preseason camp after left back Claudio Bravo had a right knee operation. Bravo is expected back by late April.

The Timbers, now led by head coach Phil Neville, begin their 2024 season on Feb. 24 vs. the Colorado Rapids (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

