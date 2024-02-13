Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loría out with knee injury

The 26-year-old Costa Rican international is expected to miss between four and five months after he underwent a successful Anterolateral Ligament reconstruction and meniscectomy of his left knee.

Loría has played for Portland since the 2019 season, leading to 6g/12a in 108 matches (47 starts) for the Saprissa product. He was part of their MLS is Back Tournament-winning side in 2020.

Loría's setback is Portland's second long-term injury of preseason camp after left back Claudio Bravo had a right knee operation. Bravo is expected back by late April.