Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC transfer Guzmán Corujo to FK Čukarički

Guzman Corujo - Charlotte FC - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have transferred center back Guzmán Corujo to Serbian top-flight side FK Čukarički, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan defender joined Charlotte ahead of their inaugural 2022 MLS season, notching 1g/0a in 31 games (30 starts). An ACL injury limited him to just under 400 minutes last season.

"Guzman will always be a key part of our history at Charlotte FC and has been a great leader and fan favorite during his time in the Queen City," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release. "Everyone at the club wishes Guz well in the next chapter of his career."

Corujo becomes the club's second offseason transfer to Čukarički, following Vinicius Mello's move last week.

After making their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs debut last year, Charlotte enter 2024 under new head coach Dean Smith. They kick off their season on Feb. 24 against New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC Guzmán Corujo

Related Stories

Charlotte FC sign French midfielder Djibril Diani
Nashville SC sign defender Brent Kallman
Real Salt Lake acquire midfielder Matt Crooks from Middlesbrough
More News
More News
USMNT to face Colombia for 2024 Copa América prep

USMNT to face Colombia for 2024 Copa América prep
Your Tuesday Kickoff: DC United, New York City FC & Real Salt Lake previews
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: DC United, New York City FC & Real Salt Lake previews
Every Western Conference team's breakout player candidate in 2024
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Every Western Conference team's breakout player candidate in 2024
Charlotte FC sign French midfielder Djibril Diani
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign French midfielder Djibril Diani
Nashville SC sign defender Brent Kallman
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign defender Brent Kallman
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
0:55

WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
1:00

WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
More Video