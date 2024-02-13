Charlotte FC transfer Guzmán Corujo to FK Čukarički

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have transferred center back Guzmán Corujo to Serbian top-flight side FK Čukarički, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan defender joined Charlotte ahead of their inaugural 2022 MLS season, notching 1g/0a in 31 games (30 starts). An ACL injury limited him to just under 400 minutes last season.

"Guzman will always be a key part of our history at Charlotte FC and has been a great leader and fan favorite during his time in the Queen City," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release. "Everyone at the club wishes Guz well in the next chapter of his career."

Corujo becomes the club's second offseason transfer to Čukarički, following Vinicius Mello's move last week.

After making their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs debut last year, Charlotte enter 2024 under new head coach Dean Smith. They kick off their season on Feb. 24 against New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).